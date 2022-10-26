Bojangles, Starbucks coming to North Road in Orangeburg

A Bojangles and Starbucks are planning to open on North Road in Orangeburg.

Construction and land clearing is underway on land next to IHOP and across from Lidl grocery store to prepare for the two restaurants.

The property is being developed by Columbia-based Cason Development Group LLC.

An official with the development group confirmed the restaurants are locating on the property.

The walls of the Bojangles have already been erected according to on-site construction officials.

The restaurants are expected to open during the first quarter of 2023.

It would mark the opening of the third Bojangles in the Orangeburg area. The other two are located on the Chestnut Street bypass and on St. Matthews Road near Interstate 26. There is another Bojangles in Santee.

Starbucks has a location on St. Matthews Road. There is another Starbucks located in Santee.

The restaurants’ 2.09-acre property is a part of a larger parcel. The rear portion of the property – about 12.9 acres – is owned by Superior Timber LLC.

The nearly 15 acres was rezoned last year from forest agriculture to commercial general for the purpose of operating commercial retail establishments.

Cason Development is no stranger to Orangeburg County. The company helped to develop the Taco Bell on St. Matthews Road.

Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches; hand-breaded, bone-in chicken and sides.

The restaurant has about 790 restaurants in 14 states.

Founded in 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has more than 35,000 stores worldwide. It is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

It serves hot and cold drinks, whole-bean coffee, micro-ground instant coffee, espresso, caffe latte, full and loose-leaf teas, juices, Frappuccino beverages, pastries and snacks.

Some offerings are seasonal, or specific to the locality of the store.