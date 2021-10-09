Boil water advisory repealed

Bull Swamp Rural Water Company advises the water customers listed below that they no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.

• Caldon Road from Calhoun Road to Basil Road

• Calhoun Road

• Basil Road

• Brookhaven Ct

• Third Branch Road

• Whittaker Road

• Jumper Station Road

Following flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities Water Division on behalf of Bull Swamp Rural Water Company. The results of this sampling indicate that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes.

Should you have any questions concerning this repeal of the boil water advisory, call the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities Water Division at 803-268-4404 or 803-268-4100.

