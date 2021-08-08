Boil water advisory lifted

The boil water advisory has been lifted for North Road from Old Riley Road to Lake Edisto Road and Broughton Street from Old Riley Road to North Road.

The City of Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities says water customers living in those areas no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.

Following flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the DPU’s Water Division. The results of this sampling indicate that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes.

The boil water advisory was lifted for Caw Caw Drive, North Circle, West Circle, South Circle, Magnolia Village Parkway, Orangeburg Prep School Upper Campus Drive, Willington Drive, Willing Lake Court, Laughing Gull Drive, Wexford Drive, Pembroke Lane, Patriots Way, Prep Street, Portion of Camp Road adjacent to Willington Drive, Hill Street, Sherrif Boulevard, Moorecrum Road, Koller Road, Hundley Road, Barrington Drive, Alexander Drive, Hodges Drive, Robin Lane, Pine Lane, Windy Lane, Hillcrest Lane, Hampton Drive, Heyword Drive, Partridge Road, Woodpecker Boulevard, Wren Road, Whippoorwill Road, Bochette Boulevard, Starling Road, Twelve Oaks Lane, Cardinal Street, Louise Drive, Lisa Road and Utica Avenue.

For more information, call the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities Water Division at 803-268-4404 or 803-268-4100.

