Boil water advisory lifted

Department of Public Utilities water customers on Norway Road from Slab Landing Road to Calvary Church Road and in the Town of Norway no longer have to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.

The utility repealed the boil water advisory on Tuesday.

Bacteriological samples were analyzed by DPU’s Water Division following flushing of the distribution system.

The results indicate that the system’s water is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes.

For more information, call the City of Orangeburg’s DPU Water Division at 803-268-4404 or, after hours, 803-268-4100.

