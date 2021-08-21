Boil water advisory lifted

Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities announced Saturday that it has lifted the boil water advisory issued for Bamberg Road from Binnicker Bridge Road to Slab Landing Road, Carver School Road and the Town of Cope, including Fletcher Road.

Water customers no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.

Following flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by DPU’s Water Division. The results of this sampling indicate that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes.

For more information, call DPU’s Water Division at 803-268-4404 or 803-268-4100.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0