Boil water advisory lifted

The boil water advisory has been lifted for Bull Swamp Rural Water Company customers in the North area.

The advisory previously applied to the following roads:

• Creek Mill Road from North Road to Crop Road

• Jones Wire Road

• North Road from 10054 North Road to 12805 North Road

• Salem Branch Road from North Road to 692 Salem Branch Road

• Westview Road

Water customers in the area no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.

Following flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities Water Division on behalf of Bull Swamp Rural Water Company.

The results of this sampling indicate the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes.

For more information, call DPU’s Water Division at 803-268-4404 or 803-268-4100.

