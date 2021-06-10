Boil water advisory lifted

The City of Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities has lifted the boil water advisory for the Sylvan Ave, Woodberry, Rosemont, Bonneville and Parlerdale areas.

Residents no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.

After the distribution system was flushed, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the DPU Water Division. The results of this sampling indicate that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes, according to DPU.

For more information, call the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities Water Division at 803-268-4404 or 803-268-4100.

