Boil water advisory lifted for Kennerly Road area

Water customers in the Kennerly Road area will no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking, Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities announced Thursday.

A boil water advisory had been issued for residents between 1757 and 1989 Kennerly Road, including residents on Pineview Lane, Bentwood Trail, Sapp Drive, Timber Lane, Granny Court and Northwood Court

Following flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by DPU’s Water Division. The results indicate that the system is safe for drinking and cooking purposes.

For more information, call DPU’s Water Division at 803-268-4404 or 803-268-4100.

