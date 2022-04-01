Boil water advisory lifted by Orangeburg DPU

A boil water advisory for water customers along Saddlebrook Road and surrounding areas in Orangeburg County has been lifted.

The City of Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities advised Friday morning that water customers no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.

The affected areas are:

• Saddlebrook Road

• Easy Street

• Daniel Street

• Rustic Road

• Chris Drive

DPU’s Water Division experienced a six-inch main break in the vicinity due to damage from a contractor excavating in the area, according to the utility. The water main had to be shut down in order to make the repair.

Following flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the DPU Water Division. The results of the sampling indicate the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes.

Should you have any questions concerning the repeal of the boil water advisory, you may call the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities Water Division at 803-268-4404 or 803-268-4100.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0