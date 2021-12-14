 Skip to main content
Boil water advisory issued for Cameron

Water
ILLUSTRATION

Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities water customers in the Town of Cameron and surrounding areas are under a boil water advisory.

The advisory covers the following roads: Church Camp Road, Oak View Road, Old State Road, Royster Road, Haigler Circle, Nate Store Road, St Johns Road, Whisperwood Road, Winding Brook Road, Gin Bay Road and Cameron Road from Whisperwood Road to Nate Store Road.

DPU advises its water customers in the area to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

Also, any water customers near the affected area who have lost water or water pressure are also advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

The Water Division has experienced a 12-inch water main failure in the vicinity. It is working to correct the problem.

Water customers should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking until otherwise notified by Orangeburg DPU.

People are also reading…

For more information, call the Water Division at 803-268-4404 or 803-268-4000 after hours.

