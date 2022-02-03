 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking top story

Boil water advisory lifted for Bull Swamp Rural Water North customers

Soil and water LIBRARY

Bull Swamp Rural Water Company has lifted the boil water advisory issued on Thursday.

The boil water advisory was in effect for these roads:

• Hayden Road

• North Road

• Salem Branch Road

• Westview Drive

• Jones Wire Road

• Creek Mill Road

• McClain Streett

• Son Drive

• Chavis Road

• Finch Court

• Ewart Road

• Paradise Lane

Bull Swamp Rural Water Company advises the water customers listed above, no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.

Bull Swamp Water District experienced an eight-inch water main leak in this vicinity due to the S.C. Department of Transportation damaging the water main during routine road maintenance.

Following flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities Water Division on behalf of Bull Swamp Rural Water Company (BSRWC). The results of this sampling indicate that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes.

Should you have any questions pertaining to this advisory, please call the Water Division at 803-268-4404 or if after hours 803-268-4000.

