Boil water advisory issued by DPU

A boil water advisory has been issued for water customers along Saddlebrook Road and surrounding areas in Orangeburg County, including:

• Saddlebrook Road

• Easy Street

• Daniel Street

• Rustic Road

• Chris Drive

The City of Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities, as a precautionary measure, advises its water customers to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

Also, any water customers near the affected area who have lost water and/or water pressure are also advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

DPU’s Water Division has experienced a six-inch main break in the vicinity due to damage from a contractor excavating in the area, according to the utility. The water main had to be shut down in order to make the repair.

Water customers should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking until otherwise notified by DPU.

The Water Division is presently working to correct the problem. For more information, call the Water Division at 803-268-4404 or, if after hours, 803-268-4000.

