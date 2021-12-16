Boil water advisory in Cameron lifted

Water customers in the town of Cameron and surrounding areas no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking, Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities announced Thursday.

A boil water advisory had been issued for residents on Church Camp Road, Oak View Road, Old State Road, Royster Road, Haigler Circle, Nate Store Road, St. Johns Road, Whisperwood Road, Winding Brook Road, Gin Bay Road and Cameron Road from Whisperwood Road to Nate Store Road.

The distribution system was flushed and bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by DPU’s Water Division. The results indicate that the system is safe for drinking and cooking purposes.

For more information, call DPU’s Water Division at 803-268-4404 or 803-268-4100.

