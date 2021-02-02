Boil water advisory for Norway

The Town of Norway advises the customers in the town limits of Norway located in Orangeburg County to vigorously boil their water for at least one minute prior to drinking or cooking.

The town is shutting off water on Wednesday, Feb. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon to facilitate transfer to new water lines. This will result in loss of pressure and service to the customers of the Town of Norway.

There has been no confirmed contamination of the system. However, because of the loss of pressure, the potential for contamination exists. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, the customers of the Town of Norway are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one minute prior to drinking or cooking until notified otherwise by the department.

Also, any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes. Water system personnel are working to restore pressure and service to the entire system.

If you have any questions concerning this notice, you may call Norway Town Hall at 803-263-4300.

