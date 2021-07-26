 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body found following vehicle fire in Elloree
0 comments
breaking top story

Body found following vehicle fire in Elloree

{{featured_button_text}}
Police, illustration

ELLOREE – The Elloree Police Department is trying to determine the identity of a person found after a vehicle fire early Monday morning on Browning Street.

“This case is under investigation right now,” Assistant Police Chief Earl Kinley said.

According to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a woman living nearby heard what she described as the sound of a door slam around 3 a.m.

She looked out the window and saw a fire, heard three to four “pops” and then called 911, the report states.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Elloree Fire Department put out the vehicle fire and noticed there were human remains.

“The vehicle and the remains were unidentifiable,” Kinley said.

The remains will undergo an autopsy in Newberry on Tuesday, he added.

Kinley said foul play has not been eliminated as a possibility.

TheTandD.com: Full access for 3 months for just $1

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden, Iraqi PM discuss end of US combat mission

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News