Body found following vehicle fire in Elloree

ELLOREE – The Elloree Police Department is trying to determine the identity of a person found after a vehicle fire early Monday morning on Browning Street.

“This case is under investigation right now,” Assistant Police Chief Earl Kinley said.

According to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a woman living nearby heard what she described as the sound of a door slam around 3 a.m.

She looked out the window and saw a fire, heard three to four “pops” and then called 911, the report states.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Elloree Fire Department put out the vehicle fire and noticed there were human remains.

“The vehicle and the remains were unidentifiable,” Kinley said.

The remains will undergo an autopsy in Newberry on Tuesday, he added.

Kinley said foul play has not been eliminated as a possibility.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.