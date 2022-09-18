Body found at Cordova house fire

Firefighters discovered a body as they worked to put out a house fire in Cordova on Friday night, Orangeburg County Fire Service Director Teddy Wolfe said.

The fire occurred at 2101 B Legrand Smoak Street at 10:43 p.m.

A neighbor, who’s also a member of the Cordova Fire Department, “Saw a glow while taking a dog for a walk,” Wolfe said.

When the neighbor got to the home, fire was coming from the roof, Wolfe said.

Possible entrapment was reported. When firefighters walked around, they found what appeared to be deceased man near the rear of the home, Wolfe said.

Wolfe called the S.C. Law Enforcement Division to investigate, which is the protocol when someone dies in a fire.

SLED and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are handling the fire death investigation, Wolfe said.

In addition to the Cordova Fire Department, aid was provided by firefighters from the following departments: Edisto, Bolentown, Canaan, Pine Hill and the Orangeburg County Fire District.

The Orangeburg County Office of Emergency Services, Orangeburg County EMS and Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office also responded.

No injuries were reported among first responders.

The coroner’s office hasn’t yet released the name of the deceased.