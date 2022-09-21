 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Body discovered following Bamberg County house fire

A person’s body was discovered after a house fire in Bamberg County.

Fire personnel responded to a residential structure fire off of Hunter’s Chapel Road around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Bamberg County Sheriff Kenny Bamberg.

After extinguishing the fire, the body of a male was found inside the home.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division was called to assist with the investigation.

Agencies that responded to the scene include the Hunters Chapel Fire Department, Clear Pond Fire Department, Bamberg Fire Department, Ehrhardt Fire Department, Little Swamp Fire Department, Denmark Fire Department, State Fire Marshal Office, Medshore, Bamberg County Coroner’s Office and the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office.

