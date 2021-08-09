Bob Jones University joins SCICU

COLUMBIA– On July 21, the board of trustees of the South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities voted unanimously to approve the request of Bob Jones University to become a member institution.

The SCICU board includes the presidents of the 21 member institutions and up to 42 at-large members who are community and business leaders.

All eligible colleges and universities are now members of SCICU whose by-laws require that institutions be:

• Two or four-year colleges or universities, with primary emphasis upon the liberal arts

• Accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges

• A not-for-profit institution

• Headquartered in South Carolina

“Our review of Bob Jones University’s membership request included meetings with SCICU leadership at the Bob Jones University campus,” said SCICU Board of Trustees Chair Jerry Cheatham. “We wanted to ensure we would be a good fit for one another. During my time on campus I was impressed by the diversity and enthusiasm of the students I met and the commitment expressed by President Pettit and his leadership team to move the university forward in meeting the needs of their students.”