Blue Ink Sign opens as non-profit for document prep, legal services

You will have another option in Orangeburg as documentation-preparation services company Blue Ink Sign Inc. has opened.
"People should come to Blue Ink Sign because we treat everybody the way they want to be treated," founder and executive director Shaneima Montgomery said during a grand opening and ribbon cutting. "We are going to hear them out and plan it. It is not just about a dollar here. We are nonprofit so we are going to make sure we make a dent in the community to change lives."
Blue Ink is located at 1230 Amelia St. at the site of the former Renewed Vision Optical.
Blue Ink is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on weekends with the exception of urgent needs.
Blue Ink Sign Inc. aims to provide access to document-preparation services to include business filings and personal filing assistance.
Other services include: LLC, corporations, nonprofit organizations, (501c3 Tax Exempt Status), preparation assistance, grant writing, debt elimination, debt consolidation, financing and notary services.
The firm also provides legal services for criminal, civil, family and real estate law as well as wills, trust, patent trademark and copyright law, plus trial presentation and case management for law firms.
"The vision of this organization was to be able to provide affordable document preparation to our community," Montgomery said. "Our community needs it. They need us and they need someone to show them how to start businesses."
Montgomery said she knows the need for such services is great in the Orangeburg area. She has family members who have personally benefited from their services.
"There are many people right here in the community who are just like them who did not have those things in place and simply cannot afford legal services," Montgomery said. "I understood the demand; the demand of not having a will, a trustee, an estate. Families are torn because there are no wills and no trusts in place."
Blue Ink opened its doors in February 2020 with about 10 clients but then the coronavirus hit.
"It was scary," she said. "It is real."
Today, the business has over 100 clients throughout the United States.
The business touts itself as having over 20 years of experience and its slogan is "The Justice League -- Building Stronger Communities for a Stronger Tomorrow."
"The saying is you give a man a fish and you feed him for a day," Montgomery said. "Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime. Our goal is here to teach you for a lifetime."
Kenneth Middleton, a neighboring business owner, praised the dedication of the employees.
"These folks are not playing," Middleton said. "Bright, supportive faces. They are going to be an asset to our community. I am extremely proud because Orangeburg needs them. I am going to ask for your support to help lift them up."
"We are always happy to have new businesses to come into our city," Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler "It is good to see a soul sister. That is what we call ourselves, soul sister and soul brother. It is good to see her doing what she is doing and to enhance this community."
Butler said, "Slowly but surely we are coming back. It is a slow, but we are coming back."
Board and staff members were recognized for their service.
Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce President James McQuilla touted Blue Ink.
"This is an extremely unique business," McQuilla said. "There is a lot of growth and potential here. I think this is going to an extraordinary addition to Orangeburg County."
As part of its grand opening, Blue Ink helped the first 100 veterans prepare will documentation for those veterans who registered.
Blue Ink legal protective specialist William Rowe read a poem titled "I Am A Veteran" by Andrea Brett. The poem is inspired by the stories of veterans and their love for country and the pride they have in their service.
Catering the event was Kuzzin Boo's Collards Greens, a business that has benefited from the services of Blue Ink.
For more information on Blue Ink call 803-227-2399 or email Info@blueinksign.net or visit the website at www.blueinksign.net
