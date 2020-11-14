Blue Ink Sign opens as non-profit for document prep, legal services

"The vision of this organization was to be able to provide affordable document preparation to our community," Montgomery said. "Our community needs it. They need us and they need someone to show them how to start businesses."

Montgomery said she knows the need for such services is great in the Orangeburg area. She has family members who have personally benefited from their services.

"There are many people right here in the community who are just like them who did not have those things in place and simply cannot afford legal services," Montgomery said. "I understood the demand; the demand of not having a will, a trustee, an estate. Families are torn because there are no wills and no trusts in place."

Blue Ink opened its doors in February 2020 with about 10 clients but then the coronavirus hit.

"It was scary," she said. "It is real."

Today, the business has over 100 clients throughout the United States.

The business touts itself as having over 20 years of experience and its slogan is "The Justice League -- Building Stronger Communities for a Stronger Tomorrow."