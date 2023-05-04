Orangeburg’s Festival of Roses wouldn’t be the same without the roses.

There will be lots this year.

“There is plenty of color to come see,” City of Orangeburg Superintendent of Parks Jay Hiers said. While some flowers are stunted due to a late freeze, many roses are getting close to full bloom.

The rose garden will debut three new roses this year.

There is a pink blend hybrid tea, a yellow-red blend and a large bright pink English-style rose. The roses are two regional winners for the Southeast under the American Garden Rose Selections.

The names of the roses cannot be released until they are published in the American Rose Society publication at the end of May or early June.

The roses will be designated winners and will be available for sale to the public in 2024.

The American Rose Society has also officially named and registered the Jay Hiers rose.

The rose is a Grandiflora, Hybrid Gigantea that Hiers describes as a “sort of salmony orange” that fades to a medium pink.

The rose will be presented at 10 a.m. Saturday. It will be planted in the gardens in the near future.

The rose was named after Hiers to honor his management of the gardens for more than 24 years. Hiers has been responsible for developing varietal horticulture displays and bringing in collections from China, national test gardens and local areas.

There are other unique or “fan favorite” roses in the gardens as well.

Hiers said the orange and yellow-striped Tropical Sunset “is always a favorite.”

Another is the dark mauve Plum Perfect and the lilac/silver blush Poseidon.

The more fragrant roses are the white Pope John Paul II rose and the deep pink Perfume Delight.

There is also the Peggy Martin, also known as the Katrina rose.

The rose was named after a woman named Peggy Martin who lived south of New Orleans. The woman ended up leaving her house during Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

“This particular rose was under six feet of salt water for two weeks until the flood waters receded and it still came back,” Hiers said. “Everybody was amazed that it had survived under all that salt water.”

Hiers said roses are typically named by the hybridizer of the rose and are named after someone.

Hiers said he does not have a favorite rose.

“As an old rosarian once said, ‘whatever is blooming that day,” is his favorite.

Roses will be on sale at the festival at the blue City of Orangeburg tent next to the waterfall on Riverside Drive. Supplies are limited, Hiers said.

Festival of Roses

This year’s milestone 50th festival will have over 100 vendors as well as garden tours, a chance to meet the Queen and Princess of Roses and bingo for seniors as well as plenty of food trucks, sweets, arts, crafts, retail and nonprofit vendors.

The free festival kicks off Friday, May 5 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association's Street Dance, to be held at the Downtown Market Pavilion at 1326 Russell Street.

Men of Distinction will be the featured band.

The main festival kicks off Saturday, May 6 at 10 a.m. and will last until 6 p.m. It continues Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the City of Orangeburg and the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce.

The festival will kick into full gear with shows at the Garden Stage. Shows will also be held at the Centennial Park Stage.

At 5 p.m. Saturday, Surfside is expected to perform at the Centennial Park Stage.

The festival will reopen at noon on Sunday, May 7 with the same vendors and food trucks and activities on hand.

A communitywide church service is scheduled at the Centennial Park Stage at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The service will include prayer and music.