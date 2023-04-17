MUSC Health-Orangeburg has engaged a nonprofit to meet patient needs for blood products following a decline in blood donations over the past few years.

Longtime blood donors encourage others to continue supporting the critical effort.

MUSC Health-Orangeburg began using The Blood Connection, or TBC, to meet patient needs for blood products on April 1. The Blood Connection is an independent, non-profit community blood center that has collected and supplied blood products in South Carolina for more than 60 years.

The hospital, formerly known as The Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties, had previously run its own Blood Assurance Program that included the Blood Donor Center and the RMC Bloodmobile. It was one of only two independent, community-based donor programs in South Carolina.

Heather Woolwine, MUSC director of public affairs, media relations and presidential communications, said blood donations had “substantially increased” over the past three years.

“We were having to rely more on the American Red Cross for blood products. We needed to align with a partner such as The Blood Connection to create a sustainable model for blood availability that includes local community blood drives,” Woolwine said.

“This partnership uses The Blood Connection as our preferred provider for blood products to allow for improved availability at a lower cost, decreased waste and to add whole blood to our inventory,” she said.

Woolwine said two hospital employees worked in the RMC blood bank.

“They will continue to work within the blood bank and phlebotomy areas,” she said.

Woolwine said the hospital will no longer have a donor center to obtain blood donations, but encouraged the community to donate blood through local Blood Connection drives, or any of their office locations.

“The hospital will continue to offer therapeutic phlebotomies and to be fully stocked on the blood products we need for our patients,” she said.

Longtime blood donors and Orangeburg residents Curt Campbell and Paula Bailey encouraged others in the community to become donors.

“I plan on continual support because the blood is used here in Orangeburg and surrounding areas. So it’s still a great cause to roll up your sleeves and give a pint,’ said Campbell, who has donated blood to the hospital since 1975.

“I plan to keep on going. It was a little bit of uncertainty during COVID, but now that it’s just about hopefully over with, everything can get back to normal and people can start coming to donate once again,” he said.

Bailey said she had to stop donating when she got cancer back in 2005, but she still considers it a worthwhile effort.

“I had to quit, but I think I’d probably given about 18 gallons before then. It’s very necessary and saves lives,” she said.

As a person living with cancer, she never knows when she may need blood herself.

“That is very true,” said Bailey, who had previously served as a nurse in the former RMC blood bank.

“I used to take the mobile unit out to the different plants and not only that, but I was an O-negative donor. So I got called very frequently,” she said.

Woolwine said individuals can still bank blood for themselves and their family.

“Yes, The Blood Connection allows for donations ‘on behalf of’ and offers credits back for the cost of the units,” she said.

MUSC has said that TBC adheres to the same high-quality standards as MUSC Health and is regulated by the Food and Drug Administration and American Association of Blood Banks.

Founded in 1962, the nonprofit provides blood products and services for more than 120 hospitals across South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.

TBC operates 14 physical donation centers, with nine across South Carolina. The closest centers are located in Lexington, North Charleston and Augusta, Georgia. TBC also operates a fleet of bloodmobiles, which will travel across the region, allowing for even more collection drives at convenient locations in Orangeburg, Calhoun, Bamberg and Barnwell counties.

For more information, visit thebloodconnection.org. Individuals may also call the Donor Response Center at 864-751-1154 or 1-800-392-6551 with general questions.