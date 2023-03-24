BAMBERG – Warren Peay's smooth voice and eclectic blend of Southern rock, country and soul music has catapulted him to Hollywood following an impressive “American Idol” audition on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Bamberg resident appeared before celebrity judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan with his version of Zach William's “To the Table.”

With both his looks and sound, he was compared to Chris Stapleton, an award-winning singer-songwriter, guitarist and record producer, but Peay said he is more interesting in carving out his own musical niche.

“I've got to give all the props I can to Chris. He is certainly a talented musician and singer. As much as I appreciate the compliment and the comparison to him ... at the same time I am Warren and he's Chris. I'd love to be able to find my own place in the industry and set myself apart rather than just my looks,” Peay said.

“I like to blend country, Southern rock, Christian music and soul-type music. I love it all. So I'd love to be able to find my perfect little blend of genres to make my sound and make something truly my own," he said.

Peay is the son of Lisa Peay and Tony Peay of Bamberg. He is also a 2017 graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School and employed as an appliance technician at Neeley Appliance in Denmark.

He will be traveling to Hollywood to be part of Hollywood Week as contestants form duos and hit the Hollywood stage for the Duets Challenge in hopes of making it to the next round.

Hollywood Week is slated to take place on April 2 and April 9, but Peay said he isn't yet sure which episode he will appear on.

What he is sure about is being excited to be able to go on the trip.

"Well, like I said on the audition, it's definitely a game changer for me. Being a guy from a little small town, we don't really see a whole lot of music here. There's not a ton of music around in this area as far as opportunity goes.

"So I'm certainly excited and very thankful. I feel so blessed to have that opportunity to be able to go out to Hollywood to kind of show them what I’ve got," Peay said.

When asked if he had a favorite celebrity he'd like to duet with, he was unsure.

“You know, I really could not say for certain. I believe my music base is so far out all over the place, it's always been a dream of mine to be able to play with all my favorite artists and so many more. So anything that allows me to make good music with good people and other incredible musicians, I think I would be completely fine with. I truly can't narrow it down to just one,” Peay said.

He is enjoying his time being home until he's scheduled to head out to California, but is also enjoying looking back at his audition just to see all of the support he's received from friends and family.

“It's definitely been a pleasure being able to watch social media grow, to see the fan base kind of grow and to see the support we're really getting not just for me, but for all the fellow contestants and the show itself. Praise the Lord, we’ve got a great response on everything, and I cannot wait to see how this season is going to go," Peay said.

Peay’s been playing music for a long time.

“I believe I've been playing guitar for about 10 years roughly. First I grew up singing in church. Then, once I got a guitar, I started kind of singing on my own. I sang around the Bamberg area and eventually started going to church down there at Colston around Ehrhardt," said Peay, who attends Colston Branch Baptist Church.

“Those guys, they're all such talented musicians there, too, that they kind of pulled me in. We kept just learning and growing together. We started with a praise team and then that led to starting the Colston Branch Band that we had a few years ago. Unfortunately, COVID kind of came through and shut everything down,” he said.

Peay continued, "I feel like we're maybe coming out the other side of this thing. It's time to start trying to make a name for myself in this industry. With the help of the good Lord, I feel like this is the right place for me to be, and everything is falling right into place. All I can do is ride it out."

He said his parents are just as excited about his musical journey as he is.

“They are very excited. Of course, they try to get all the details they can. … They're definitely very excited because they've watched me grow as a musician and singer over the years, as well as a songwriter. They've always been incredibly supportive of it, and I know they're ready to follow along in this journey just as much as I am,” Peay said.

Lisa said, “I’m extremely excited, even more so now since the show has aired. It’s a dream come true for him. We did both sacrifice so that he could learn to play.”

She said Warren learned to play on an old Sears and Roebuck guitar from her childhood that she never learned to use.

“I said, ‘If you learn on this and you show me you’re dedicated, then we’ll quickly move to something better.’ He stuck with it. So I’m glad he realized that,” she said.

Lisa noted that Colston Branch Baptist Church had a watch party for Warren’s “Idol” audition on March 19.

Tony said, “I am the most proud dad.

“I can’t do anything more than watch him excel and go after his dream. I want him to live his dream. Go for it.”

Peay said he is grateful for his employer for not only providing him with a job, but allowing him to also pursue his musical dream along the way.

“They were such inspirations to give me the opportunity to come work over there while I was trying to pursue ‘Idol,’ as well. So they've certainly been a blessing,” he said.

The Bamberg native said being humble and faithful to God has served him well.

“I feel truly blessed to be where I am. I prayed for quite a long time for a music career because I knew that's what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. Eventually, I said, ‘God, you know what? If this is meant to be, you have to drop it in my lap because obviously it's not working with me trying to do it on my own.’

“Not long after that, he dropped this opportunity in my lap. I said, ‘You know what? This is it. Let's do it.’ As far as remaining humble about everything, I certainly try not to put myself on any sort of pedestal, saying I'm better than anyone else. I would never bring myself to believe that,” Peay said.

He continued, “There's so many talented musicians out there, and everyone is just incredible in their own right. I want to show support for them as much as they do for me. I just like to make good music.”

Peay encourages everyone to tune into “American Idol” for what he expects to be an “incredible” season.

“I'm just proud to be from Bamberg and this area and being able to represent myself and the town and to represent Jesus through this whole thing,” he said. “I feel truly blessed to be here, and just want to thank everyone so much for all the love and support that they've given me.”

Peay can be followed on social media sites including Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook, and his music can also be found on YouTube.

American Idol airs at 8 p.m. Sundays on ABC and on Hulu and other streaming services.