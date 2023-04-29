“Give, and it will be given to you. Good measure, pressed down, shaken together, running over, will be put into your lap. For with the measure you use it will be measured back to you.” – Luke 6:38 ESV

The volunteers of a growing outreach ministry at St. Andrews United Methodist Church could use that Bible verse as a testimony of the love and dedication they pour into helping the less fortunate with boxes of food and an extra dose of attention and care.

The Shepherd Ministry is run like a well-oiled machine with items from a neatly stocked pantry filled with canned goods, frozen meats, rice, cereal, grits, crackers and fresh fruit and other staples that are carefully packed into boxes with the help of volunteers who consider what they do a labor of love.

“This is certainly one of our most vital ministries. Diane Ferrier is the director and has a large team of unpaid staff that work at the pantry every day of the week. They receive contributions from local grocery stores and from Harvest Hope in Columbia,” said the Rev. Cindy Muncie, pastor of St. Andrews UMC.

“They work to process those donations and to repackage them for over 900 families in our community (since January 2022). ... They also send out about 300 boxes of groceries every month, and they work with unpaid staff with volunteers from area churches and from the Orangeburg community. So it’s not just St. Andrews. It’s highly committed volunteers from our community,” she said.

Ferrier said the ministry was founded by St. Andrews UMC member Dorothy Smoak in 2010.

The ministry, which operates solely on donations, also supplies needy hospice patients and their families with boxes of food, helps stock the pantry of each home built by Habitat for Humanity, a housing ministry, and prevents thousands of pounds of edible food from entering the waste stream.

Boxes of food are packed on Tuesday and Thursday to be distributed on Wednesday and Friday.

Adults who receive a food box have to fill out a food assistance application form to qualify.

Ferrier said the need for food has grown with the reduction in federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funding for many, but the ministry continues with the support of faithful volunteers like Willie Hayden.

“I started with this ministry many, many years ago when it first started. I left for a while, and then I retired. I was talking to somebody one day and Diane called me and said, ‘You want to come back?’” Hayden said, noting that she obliged and comes one day a week to fill food boxes and make sure pantry shelves are kept straight.

“It makes me happy to keep the shelves straight. … I enjoy it, and I feel like you need to give back. After I retired, I used to do it on Saturdays when they did it on Saturdays. I’d bring my grandchildren here when they’re out of school. The oldest one has graduated, but the other one still comes when she’s out of school,” she said.

“I’m teaching her to give back in some way,” Hayden said, noting that food boxes also include soap and toilet paper to help meet the needs of the less fortunate.

Ferrier said the ministry doesn’t just receive goods from area churches and grocery stores and other businesses, but also gives back to the community with donations of its own – including toiletries and cleaning supplies - to area churches, fire departments and residential homes.

The Samaritan House homeless shelter, the Orangeburg County Department of Social Services, the local SPCA and the Mabry Cancer Center are among the other entities which receive donations.

Volunteer Jannie Berthel, who had come for a food box in the past, was swiftly drafted into the outreach ministry which she said has meant a lot to her.

“It’s great. I love it. I get up 5:30 in the morning every morning just to get here 7:30. Sometimes I even have my granddaughter here,” said Berthel, who enjoys taking calls for assistance and helping those in need with food and other necessities.

“My heart just be so happy,” she said.

Volunteers Penny Salley, Linda Blume, Lou West, Kay Stroman, Jamie Katzberg and Dorothy Watson said they do not consider themselves heroes, but rather get as much from the ministry as they give.

Salley said she enjoys the work and the “nice people” with whom she eagerly works.

“I think it is one of the best things that goes on in Orangeburg,” Salley said.

West said, “I feel that this ministry is doing just what Jesus would do. He would feed the hungry, and he would welcome them in. ... I see love. I see that they’re willing to help the poor, or help the needy in any way that they can.”

She continued, “I think it’s a great ministry. I’m forever talking about the ministry to my church, or other people because it is just what God would have us to do, to reach out. That’s what I see here with these ladies.”

Inspirational messages and scriptures are added to each food box.

“People mention that they like getting those,” Watson said, noting that food boxes are now given to the needy every month instead of every two months.

“They can come back every 30 days. ... They don’t wait as long,” she said.

The ministry has also gotten food donations from local farmers.

“We also get eggs from an egg farmer. He donates eggs that he can’t use. So, there again, we’re saving those eggs from being thrown away. … I think I receive more blessings from the ministry than I give. It gives me a purpose every day,” Watson said.

Stroman, who will turn 85 in August, said she loves what she does in helping the ministry fulfill its mission of giving.

“It amazes me all of the food that would have been thrown away. Not only food, (but) it amazes me how we don’t throw anything away. The boxes that come in, we use those boxes. Linda cuts them up for us sometimes,” she said.

Stroman continued, “The plastic bags that we all get from the grocery store, we have people saving those. It’s just amazing how much we’re able to use what normally would be thrown away. I love working with the people, too. I’ve met a lot of new people.”

Katzberg got emotional in talking about how the volunteer group has become like a close family.

“You feel so good when you are helping people. It makes you want to get up in the morning and come here. These ladies are some of the nicest people you’d ever meet. ... We all look out after each other. If somebody’s supposed to be here one day, and they’re not here, we’re on the phone,” she said.

Blume said she enjoys helping people and appreciates the gratitude and graciousness of the individuals who are served through the ministry. She noted that she and other volunteers stay busy.

“It makes the day pass by really fast because you stay busy. We’re always recycling. … We have fun, too. I think we get back as much as we give or more,” she said.

Muncie said, “They also deliver some of these boxes to some of these clients who are unable because of a lack of transportation to come to the church.”

The pastor said the “vital and growing ministry” is constantly innovating to meet more needs.

“They’re constantly receiving new kinds of donations, and they find the right nonprofits and government agencies that are serving the food poor, or the hygiene product poor. They take large amounts of donations to other organizations in the area,” she said.

“Blessed to be a blessing. That’s our theme at St. Andrews, but we have to give credit to other churches that send us unpaid staff and the community at large,” the pastor said, noting that the ministry is putting the word of God into action.

“That’s holistic ministry. People don’t just have hearts that need to be blessed. They have stomachs, material needs, but also the need to receive some attention. So this is just a wonderful way to be the hands, feet and heart of Christ,” Muncie said.

“Orangeburg is a beautiful community. There’s so much faith woven into the fabric of this community. I love being in Orangeburg,” she said.

Individuals interesting in volunteering or learning more about the ministry can call 803-539-2218.