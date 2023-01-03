Blaze destroys Orangeburg home

A Tuesday morning fire completely destroyed an Orangeburg home.

No one was in the home at the time of the blaze and there were no injuries, according to city officials.

The fire at the Dell Street residence began late Tuesday morning.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to the scene four to five minutes after residents contacted dispatch, according to city spokeswoman Jennifer Van Cleave.

The fire caused the roof and floor of the house to collapse.

In addition to the ODPS, Orangeburg County Emergency Services responded to the scene.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities also responded to a powerline that was down as a result of the fire.

City firefighters were out dousing hot spots shortly after 12:30 p.m. and were on the scene into the mid-afternoon.

The American Red Cross is helping two people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter, along with referrals to resources.

Dell Street is a dead-end street located off of Joe Jeffords Highway near the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce SC Works Center.