Blaze destroys home in Orangeburg area; Red Cross helps several local families after fires

Fire destroyed a home and vehicle on Wednesday just outside of the city limits of Orangeburg. The blaze also damaged a power pole and a neighbor’s residence and vehicle.

According to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety fire report, an alarm call rang out at 3:28 p.m. with firefighters arriving four minutes later.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from one end of the single-wide mobile home on Lawton Street.

They also noticed a small grass fire across the yard that set a nearby wooden fence on fire. Two vehicles and another mobile home were close to the fire and became exposed, the report states.

One fire engine deployed two hoses of water to make entry into the home and to protect other items from further exposure.

Three more fire engines began shuttling water to the scene because there wasn’t a nearby hydrant.

Firefighters extinguished the fire at the mobile home, but there were several hot spots remaining because the home collapsed on itself.

That’s when ODPS Lt. Anthony Robinson called for the city’s tractor to pull debris apart, which gave the firefighters better access to the hotspots.