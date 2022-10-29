Black-Tie Masquerade benefits CASA

Tammy Media Group LLC hosted its first Black-Tie Masquerade-Black and White formal event on Oct. 22 at the Orangeburg County Conference Center on Russell Street, donating $2,500 to CASA Family Systems in an effort to continue raising awareness and helping families in need.

Everyone looked extravagant in shimmery black gowns, tailored tuxedos, and unique and crafty masks. The live band PURE performed classic hits by John Legend and other well-known artists. Guests were invited to dance the night away.

Tammy Media Group is a South Carolina-based company specializing in television productions, public relations/marketing, event management and communications. Its goal is to support the community and youth for success.

Celebrity Chef Carlos Brown and his wife provided the dinner. On the menu was bistro salad with mint vinaigrette, rosemary bourbon glazed chicken, wild rice, haricot verts, dinner rolls, dessert-chocolate bowl with panna cotta with fresh berries, sweet and unsweetened tea and water. Brown has cooked for notable people such as Oprah Winfrey, Viola Davis and Shaquille O'Neal.

Tammy McCottry of Tammy Media Group said she was elated with the turnout of the event.

"At the same time, we were able to create an experience filled with an evening of elegance, phenomenal entertainment by PURE, beautiful decorations and drapery, along with a savory and delectable sit-down meal by Celebrity Chef Carlos Brown. … The purpose of the annual masquerade is to provide an elegant event while fundraising for an organization that provides opportunities and assists people who face challenges in the Orangeburg community," McCottry said.

A 30-year survivor of domestic violence, Alisha Simmons Hobson, removed her mask.

"I identify with those that wear a mask. My abuse has turned into helping other women and men that have been abused. It took me years, but I am one of God's vessels," Hobson said. She also asked audience members to consider donating to CASA Family Systems.

The mission of CASA is to break the cycle of sexual and domestic violence through advocacay, supportive services and awareness. CASA is a private not-for-profit organization serving Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.

For more information about CASA, visit the website

For more information, you may contact tmbmediagroup@gmail.com.