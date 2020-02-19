Black ice possible Friday morning

Drivers are asked to use caution early Friday morning because there’s a possibility of black ice being on some roads.

The National Weather Service is forecasting rain Thursday and Thursday night. Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 30s.

The combination means there’s some potential for black Ice, according to NWS Meteorologist Leonard Vaughan.

Lancaster and Chesterfield counties are the areas of most concern, but the potential for black ice could extend to the entire Midlands, including Orangeburg, Vaughan said.

“Temperatures in Orangeburg will be in the low 30s,” Vaughan said. “It will be pretty breezy, which will help dry the roads off, but if there is ponding or an area that does not drain off well, it may be too deep to evaporate from the wind.”

Black ice is a thin coat of highly transparent ice. The ice blends in with road pavements since it is so thin, making it almost impossible to see.

Here are some tips when driving in black ice conditions:

• Slow down.

• If you come into contact with black ice, keep steering wheel straight.