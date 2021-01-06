Black ice a possibility in T&D Region on Saturday morning

Motorists should take extra caution Saturday morning, especially when driving over bridges and along secondary roads, because there is a possibility black ice could form.

A cold rain is forecast to wet roadways across The T&D Region, leaving the potential for some black ice concerns between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Black ice is a transparent layer of ice that can form on roads, sidewalks and driveways. The most likely place for black ice to form is on bridges and overpasses.

There is a 60% chance of rainfall for the Orangeburg area, mainly before 9 a.m. Friday. It will be a cold rain with temperatures hovering in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Temperatures Saturday morning are expected to fall to around 33 degrees.

The T&D Region is not expected to see any snowfall or freezing rain.

