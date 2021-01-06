 Skip to main content
Black ice a possibility in T&D Region on Saturday morning
Black ice a possibility in T&D Region on Saturday morning

National Weather Service logo

NWS logo

 Wikimedia Commons

Motorists should take extra caution Saturday morning, especially when driving over bridges and along secondary roads, because there is a possibility black ice could form.

A cold rain is forecast to wet roadways across The T&D Region, leaving the potential for some black ice concerns between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Black ice is a transparent layer of ice that can form on roads, sidewalks and driveways. The most likely place for black ice to form is on bridges and overpasses.

There is a 60% chance of rainfall for the Orangeburg area, mainly before 9 a.m. Friday. It will be a cold rain with temperatures hovering in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Temperatures Saturday morning are expected to fall to around 33 degrees.

The T&D Region is not expected to see any snowfall or freezing rain.

