In the year 1969, two high school football teams representing Orangeburg County garnered the title of state high school football champions.
With those honors, Orangeburg County received great recognition for the outstanding accomplishments, having two of the best football teams in South Carolina.
Historically, when it came to competing in sports, band, academics and all other aspects of education, the schools in the county from time to time have always displayed excellence and greatness.
Such was the case during the 1969 high school football season. In that year, Wilkinson High School and the G.W. Carver High School earned the championship trophies for the AAA division and the A division for the state.
On Nov. 23, 1969, The T&D reported: “G.W. Carver Wins State Class A Title --Quarterback Walter Curry rambled 89 yards on the last play of the game here Saturday afternoon to give the G. W. Carver Tigers the state class A football championship with a 26-18 victory at Bulldog Stadium.
“With the score deadlocked 18-18 and only 11 seconds showing on the clock, the game appeared headed for a sudden death playoff. But Curry, trying to run out the clock, found running room and run he did.
“When the fleet Carver signal-caller crossed the goal, after some brilliant broken field running, 11 seconds had elapsed and the Tigers had won their first state championship. A Curry pass to end Jackie Ryant for the two extra points only added icing on the cake for the proud Tigers.
“The victory was an uphill battle all the way for the Tigers of Coach Clyde Hill. After trailing 6-0 in the early stages of the game, Carver fell behind 18-6 in the third quarter and only a magnificent fourth quarter effort pulled the Tigers from the blink of defeat and sent them back home to Cope as the state champs of 1969.
“Curry figured in all 26 Carver points. A seven-yard Curry to Willie Jennings pass in the second quarter tied the game 6-6, after Edgewood scored in the first quarter on a two-yard run by Jessie Oliver.
“But before the 178-pound Curry got the Tigers in the end zone again, Edgewood had taken an 18-6 lead on a 30-yard pass from quarterback Mark Robinson to Herman Chappelle in the second quarter and a 19-yard Robinson pass to Henderson Louden in the third quarter.
“Then in the fourth quarter, Curry who entered the game with a scoring total of 89 points, romped in from nine yards out, cutting the margin to 18-12. A 51-yard pass from Curry to Jennings moments later tied the score.”
The trip to the title game was not an easy one for the Tigers, who lost to Macedonia in District 8A play, only to be rewarded with a victory and the district championship by virtue of a forfeit.
Then came the next championship win for the county by the Wilkinson High School Wolverines. The T&D reported on Nov. 27, 1969: “Wilkinson Wins State AAAA Championship -- Wilkinson’s Wolverines were too hot to handle on a bone chilling cold Wednesday night at Lancaster’s City Stadium and Barr-Street’s Tigers went down to a 28-6 defeat as the Wolverines won the big silver trophy for Class AAAA State Championship honors.
“The Wolverines played a cautious but aggressive game of football in neatly wrapping up their first state title since 1962. Wilkinson mistakes were few and far between, while each Barr-Street mis-step seemed to be beneficial to the visitors from Orangeburg.
Wilkinson got on the scoreboard with 8:11 remaining in the second quarter when halfback Charles Johnson went in from nine yards out. Shannon West ran for the point after and the Wolverines took an 8-0 advantage into the dressing room at halftime.
“The first quarter saw the Wolverines moving the ball almost at will against the Tigers. The one fumble Wilkinson lost in the game prevented what seemed to be an almost certain touchdown.
“Johnson fumbled at the Barr-Street 4yard line after a series of tough offensive plays had put his team on the verge of pay dirt. Flanker Tony Glover caught one pass on a 30-yard completion in the drive, while West made impressive gains on hard-fought carries of 14, 11 and 8 yards.
“Wilkinson’s defensive unit, anchored by linemen Samuel Sprinkle, Eddie Haigler, Ronald Carmichael and Allan Haigler, held Barr-Street’s highly regarded offense to three first downs and 28 yards rushing in the first half.
“The Wolverines returned to the game in the third quarter with strong determination and quickly set forth into a long drive of 73-yards prior to striking pay dirt with 9:55 left in the period. Clyde Baxter smashed over from the final two yards.
“Glover again came up with the key play in the drive when he went 29 yards on a reverse play down to the Barr-Street’s 17. Johnson contributed runs of 11 and 4 yards in the drive.
“Barr-Street got on the scoreboard late in the fourth quarter with 3:13 remaining on a 6-yard pass from quarterback Rut Lewis to end Kaplin Wilson.
Wilkinson added dressing to the turkey when Glover sprinted 18 yards untouched into the Tigers’ end zone with 48 seconds left in the game.
“Offensive line standouts in the game for the Wolverines were Leo Waller, Allan Haigler, Olin Moore, Shannon West, Johnson and Eddie Lambright.”
Then on Nov. 30, 1969, the T & D reported: “S. C. High School Football Sum: 2 Area State Champs -- Wilkinson Tops In ‘AAAA’, Carver No. 1 In ‘A’ -- The South Carolina Secondary Schools Activities Association, which is merged with the S. C. High School League, but still holds separate championship playoffs, crowned four champions this fall and The T&D area claimed two of them, narrowly missing a third one.
“Wilkinson, runner-up to Booker Washington in 1968, brought the big first place trophy home to Orangeburg Wednesday night by soundly trashing Barr-Street, 28-6, in the AAAA finals.
“The area’s other state champion G.W. Carver of Cope won the A crown by scoring 20 points in the last quarter, the last eight after the game ended-to defeat Edgewood, 26-18, last Saturday here at Bulldog Stadium.
“Carver quarterback Walter Curry, who finished the season as the area’s second leading scorer with 101 points, scored the winning touchdown on an 89-yard run on the last play from scrimmage. The regulation time had elapsed before Curry crossed the goal line.”
In 1969, the people of Orangeburg County certainly felt great feelings of joy and proudness with two high school football champions in our county at the same time. Such accomplishments made by our young people will not happen too often within the span of one’s life.
Sometime in this new decade, it would be great if two or more teams in our county could work hard and accomplish the same type of triumphs that G.W. Carver and Wilkinson high schools completed by providing Orangeburg County with two champions at the same time.
To our athletes, give us two championships during this new decade and make history repeat itself.
