BLACK HISTORY MONTH: The Fultz Quadruplets -- Part 2

"The Saylors, who adopted the girls 12 years ago, had simply boarded up their wood and brick home in Milton, crammed the cars with as many things as they could and struck out toward Peekskill, N.Y. The only people they knew there in Peekskill were Mrs. Saylor’s sister and brother-in-law, Janie and Willie Lownes.

"The move, the Saylors had thought, would let them give Anne, Catherine, Alice and Louise just one more chance. The girls were grown up, and despite the sensation they’d created as 'the world’s only Negro identical quadruplets' and the years they’d spent as Pet Milk Co. babies on posters and in ads, they were, at the moment, poor.

"For no matter what the public thought, the highly publicized Pet Milk advertising contracts had brought in just enough money — $350 a month -- to keep the Fultz Quads off North Carolina’s welfare rolls.

"Now there was an emotional crisis: the girls had spent two years at Bethune-Cookman College, had been unable to adjust to campus life and had been advised to leave the school.

"They settled in an apartment and have lived there in Peekskill all the months since in half-secrecy, making almost no friends, allowing no photos or interviews, living with a certain bitterness, trying to forget the disappointments that have somewhat scarred their lives.