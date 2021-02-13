BLACK HISTORY MONTH: The Fultz Quadruplets -- Part 1

Throughout my time of 73 years, I have read many stories of this region of South Carolina that have been deeply intriguing and fascinating that would make you say, “Wow.” And then, there are times when I felt like I have won the lottery and haven’t won a dime!
This brings me to a recent discovery of an unknown Black history fact that I have never heard of. The story of the Fultz Quadruplets from my home state of North Carolina has escaped the claws of my digging.
Since that event happened so many years ago, I have spoken to numerous individuals both Black and white who said, “I have never heard of the Pet Milk Company sponsoring four Black girls in the advertising of their milk products.”
This story about the Fultz Quadruplets should have been publicized and promoted yearly during the celebration of Black History Month in America. It is certainly a classic case of how some whites have taken advantage of events surrounding notable and or profitable occasions in the life of a Black person. Simply put, an opportunity to advance themselves was seen -- and they took it.
74 years ago, the birth of identical Black quadruplets girls took place on May 23, 1946, in a segregated wing of Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, N.C. They were the children of James “Pete” and Annie Mae Fultz and were called the Fultz Sisters or the “Fultz Quads.”
This was said to have been the first recorded birth in America of four Black infants at the same time. The unexpected arrival of the four girls was said to have been a million to 1-1/2 chances that such a spectacle would happen. But it did.
The mother, Annie Mae Troxler Fultz, was born on May 14, 1909, in Rockingham County, N.C. At the age of 4, Annie was stricken with spinal meningitis and was declared deaf and mute. This medical situation took away her ability to speak and hear. Therefore, she had to be educated at the school for the deaf and blind in Raleigh.
The father, James “Pete” Fultz, was born April 15, 1893, in Madison, N.C. He was a hard-working sharecropping farmer.
In 1945, Pete and Annie were the parents of four boys and two girls. They included Dorothes, 16; George, 14; Charles, 12; Bernard, 9; Frances, 8; and James, 2. That year, Annie became pregnant again and the family had to make plans for an addition. Little did Pete and Annie know but they were in for the surprise of their lives.
Dr. Fred Klenner, who had been the family’s doctor for some years, said that Annie had to be hospitalized for two weeks of observation due to some medical concerns. When he took some X-rays, it revealed that Annie was having three babies.
When told of the possibility of three babies, Pete began to pace up and down in his house. Pete had two brothers who had 15 children each. One of them had one set of twins and the other had three sets.
Then on the night of May 23, Annie delivered four girls. At the birth of the quads, a black nurse named Margaret Ware assisted Dr. Klenner with the delivery. He said, “If the four girls make it for 10 days, they had a chance of having a normal life.”
He also said, “They were doing fine and are not being kept in an incubator despite the fact that their weight averaged about 3-1/2 pounds each.”
Pete was at home sleeping when his children woke him up to the news. He said, “I never heard of so many babies in all my life.” So stunned by this news, he immediately fainted and fell back into the bed.
Next came the naming of the quads. The Statesville Daily Record (Statesville, N.C.) reported on May 25, 1946, “Names for Quads Posing Problems — Annie Mae, who is the mother of six other children, said that she was all set to call them Betty, Clara, Billie and Anne, when friends persuaded her to change their names to Laurinda, Belinda, Lucinda and Magenda.
"No sooner had she decided to call them by the latter names, she said, an aunt appeared at Memorial hospital and pleaded that they be known by different names.
"Now, Annie Mae says she’s waiting for all concerned to have their say before she settles on a definite set of names.”
While the wrangling of naming the girls was going on, Annie’s physician Dr. Klenner was shopping around the milk industry to find a sponsor for the first recorded birth of Black quadruplets in America. Pet, Carnation and the Borden Milk Company presented their plans to Klenner.
The Pet Milk Company was selected and negotiated an agreement with Dr. Klenner. Under the deal, Pet Milk reportedly offered:
- Pay all of the accumulated bills of the girls.
- Hire Elma Saylor, a nurse, to take care of the girls and their basic necessities.
- Pay the nurse, Elma Saylor, $350 a month for her services.
- Provide a separate home on the Fultz property whereby the nurse would take care of the girls 24 hours a day.
- Construct another home near the girls for Pete and Annie and their other six children.
After Klenner completed his deal with Pet Milk, he presented the plans to Pete and Annie. The Fultzes, being very poor and uneducated, were hesitant, but they accepted the offer, feeling that this was an opportunity to make a better life for the family.
Klenner, not the parents, was awarded a contract with Pet Milk. The company compensated the Fultzes with medical care and a nurse, plenty of food for the girls, and a farm.
With that part of the agreement completed with the Pet Milk Company, Klenner seized another opportunity for his benefit and that was to convince Annie to name the girls after members of his family. Annie agreed and the girls took on the names of Mary Louise Fultz, Mary Alice Fultz, Mary Ann Fultz and Mary Catherine Fultz. Some newspapers around the country printed an article titled “Mary Time.”
With all of the arrangements completed, the Pet Milk Company purchased 148 acres of farmland and four mules near the town of Madison, a short distance from Reidsville. They also constructed a new home for Pete, Annie and the other children. This house was connected to a modern and attractive nursery that led into the new home for nurse Saylor and the quads. Both houses had electricity, running water and bathrooms.
Throughout the provisions made with Pet, Annie was still the mother of the children and Nurse Saylor and Margaret Ware were considered co-caretakers. Therefore, Annie and the rest of the family always had the liberty to see the girls without any restrictions.
Just before the girls' first birthday in May 1947, the Fultz Quads were invited to attend a music festival to be held at Bennett College in Greensboro, N.C. They were expecting to have almost 12,000 visitors. And with this visit, Pet Milk put them on display as a part of their advertisements and promotion of milk products targeting the Black community. While they were at Bennett College, the school awarded the quads a scholarship for their future.
Then on May 23, 1948, the second birthday of the quads, Mr. Pete said, “The four girls have made him one of the most famous fathers of modern times, as “happy as pigs in the sunshine and just about as healthy. And, they are the most mischievous children we ever had.”
In May 1949, just before the quads' third birthday, nurse Saylor had prepared the quads to be on a program at the Municipal Auditorium in Reidsville. They sang nursery tunes and gave an ad lib interpretation of a creative dance for the audience.
Nurse Saylor was a piano player and musician and by way of her talents, the quads received an early start in singing and performing. This musical training would ultimately lead the quads into the business of performance and entertainment.
The Pet Milk Company wasted no time in promoting their milk products and the quads. On Oct. 17, 1949, they presented a series of advertisements in key units of the Black Press calling attention to the excellent health being enjoyed by the quads. Pet also made calendars, posters and flyers as a part of their promotions that was seen all over America.
In April 1950, the popularity of the Fultz Quads reached another level when arrangements were made for them to travel to Washington, D.C., to see the sights in connection with a photo-story for a Black magazine. After completing the story, they were taken to Blair House to meet President Harry Truman. They were nearly 4 years old at the time.
On May 31, 1952, A.M. Rivera, Jr. of the Pittsburgh Courier newspaper, who had been following the quads since they were born, reported: “Schooling for Quads Seen as Big Problem — may Be Separated from Parents. On the twenty-third of the month, the nationally famous Fultz quadruplets had just celebrated the sixth anniversary of their birth.
"The big problem of schooling, which has plagued all whose responsibility it is to make decisions for the quads, must be solved within the next few weeks. This is the first real perplexing situation to face the legal guardians of the four Mary’s since the Pet Milk Company agreed to support them for the first ten years of their lives.”
Pet Milk knew that this was coming, so they reached out to several Northern and Midwestern universities to have the quads enroll in an elaborate and progressive type of school. This consideration was shot down because the family ties would be broken even deeper if they went out of the state. Therefore, a solution needed to be designed to keep them closer to their parents.
“Mrs. E.P. Saylor, nurse and their teacher since birth, told this reporter that; all psychological tests given the quads have proved them to be normal. They all know their alphabets and can count to thirty-five. They know many songs, including a few in some foreign languages.
"As, these four Mary’s-daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Pete Fultz, are about to enter into the second phase of their development, this reporter was able to detect a feeling of regret that; what always seems to be better for the quads inevitably widens the separation between them and their family.”
In the summer of 1952, the Fultz quads were legally adopted by nurse Saylor and her husband Charles. It became obvious that Pete and Annie Mae could not properly afford care for the four girls and the seven other children that they had. To add to the situation, they were fast approaching the age of retirement.
With that decision, one can only speculate on what Pete and Annie Mae discussed that could possibly and permanently end the relationship with the children that they brought into the world. And surely, Annie Mae, faced the heaviest burden to bear and that was the cutting of the bond between a mother and her children.
The story continues next Sunday.
Richard Reid is president of the Orangeburg Historical and Genealogical Society. His mission is researching Orangeburg history, with a particular emphasis on the role of African Americans in that history.