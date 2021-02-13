BLACK HISTORY MONTH: The Fultz Quadruplets -- Part 1

"The big problem of schooling, which has plagued all whose responsibility it is to make decisions for the quads, must be solved within the next few weeks. This is the first real perplexing situation to face the legal guardians of the four Mary’s since the Pet Milk Company agreed to support them for the first ten years of their lives.”

Pet Milk knew that this was coming, so they reached out to several Northern and Midwestern universities to have the quads enroll in an elaborate and progressive type of school. This consideration was shot down because the family ties would be broken even deeper if they went out of the state. Therefore, a solution needed to be designed to keep them closer to their parents.

“Mrs. E.P. Saylor, nurse and their teacher since birth, told this reporter that; all psychological tests given the quads have proved them to be normal. They all know their alphabets and can count to thirty-five. They know many songs, including a few in some foreign languages.

"As, these four Mary’s-daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Pete Fultz, are about to enter into the second phase of their development, this reporter was able to detect a feeling of regret that; what always seems to be better for the quads inevitably widens the separation between them and their family.”