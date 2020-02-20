BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Roberts High was 1968 baseball state champ

In 1968, the movement to integrate the public schools in America and bring the demise to the all-black and all-white education systems was in the full speed ahead mode. That method in education was operating on its last leg of existence. In Orangeburg County, the first evidence was seen when the black students broke the long chain of segregation in 1963.

As the division of the all-black and all-white public schools drew nearer, they continued their day by day routine. Clear evidence of this was seen in 1968 when Roberts High School produced a state championship baseball team from Orangeburg County. The Roberts High School baseball team in Holly Hill enjoyed the fruits of their hard labor by completing a season of all wins and no losses.

On June 3, 1968, The T&D reported-by John Faust -- “The odds would be very heavy in favor of the local people at Holly Hill if the Roberts High School baseball team decided to take on any high school team in South Carolina.

“This team compiled the remarkable record of 13 wins and no losses during the past season. Their opponents got 23 runs against the team and gave up 115 to the big bats of the lineup. If that weren’t enough, the team played one school and ran up a score of 22-3 and watched in amazement as their opponents left the field in the sixth inning, dejected at the awesome score.