BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Richland School District 2 honors Orangeburg native

Richland School District 2 recently announced its fifth annual Black History Month honorees. Established in 2018 as a part of their Black History Month celebrations, the recognitions identify and highlight those who are connected to the school district and who have shown significant contributions to Black history and culture.

The district recognized Orangeburg native Dr. Walter B. Curry Jr. as a 2022 Black History Month honoree. Curry has contributed to Black history and culture through the establishment of Renaissance Publications LLC. He has published two books that chronicle the reflections and experiences of his relatives and that shed light on the experiences of African Americans in Aiken, Orangeburg and Richland counties. In 2019, he received the African American Historical and Genealogy Society Book Award and in 2021, he received the Literary Titan Awards.

Curry, the author-in-residence for the Aiken Center for the Arts, has also been recognized by his alma mater, South Carolina State University, as a member of the inaugural 40 Under 40 class of persons who have made significant strides in their careers, contributions to their communities and who have had an impact at the university. Both of his books, “The Thompson Family: Untold Stories From The Past (1830-1960)” and “The Awakening: The Seawright-Ellison Family Saga, Vol.1, A Narrative History” are curriculum resources in three schools in the Aiken County public school district.

According to the district website, “Each year we will highlight individuals from the Richland Two community with unique and significant contributions to Black history and culture. Individuals will be recognized in the areas of art, education, engineering, music, health, science, technology, and the military.”

"Often when we think of historical figures who have shaped our history and culture we think of global or national leaders. We are excited to recognize people from our own Richland Two community who have made significant contributions to Black history and culture. We want all of our Richland Two partners (our students, parents, staff and community members) to know about the good work done by our own community members and we especially hope that our students will see something of themselves in the people recognized to reaffirm that they too have what it takes to be premier," said Dr. Helen Nelson Grant, chief diversity and multicultural inclusion officer.

The honorees will be celebrated at the district’s Black History Month program on Monday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m. The event is at the conference center at Richland Two Institute of Innovation, 763 Fashion Drive, Columbia.

