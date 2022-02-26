BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Richard Reid updates his list of history-makers

Each year since Feb. 1, 1969, the nation, state and Orangeburg have celebrated Black History Month. Schools, churches and other organizations sponsor all types of programs, projects and events for students and others to learn of black accomplishments in America.

It must be remembered that before there was Black History Month, Black Americans celebrated their history only a week in the month of February. It was known as Negro History Week. This was established in 1926 by historian Carter G. Woodson, along with colleagues at the Association for the Study of African American Life and History.

The following is a reprint from The T&D Feb. 28, 2007, with some additional information on others who became a part of the history of Blacks living in Orangeburg County, South Carolina. (Updated February 2022)

Politics and government

Benjamin F. Randolph became the first Black state senator for Orangeburg in 1868. He was a leading proponent for the establishment of a public school system. Randolph was assassinated in Abbeville County in October 1868.

Edward Cain, William McKinley, James P. Mays and T. K. Sasportas became the first Black state representatives for Orangeburg County in 1868.

T.K. Sasportas became the first Black county treasurer in February 1870.

Roger Cleckley became the first Black county auditor in 1986.

Margaret Thompson became the first Black probate judge in January 1990.

T.K. Sasportas was appointed the first Black postmaster of Orangeburg in 1869.

James P. Mays became the first Black coroner in 1873.

Samuetta Marshall became the first Black woman coroner in January 1993.

William Robinson became the first Black mayor of Bowman January 1990.

Gilda Cobb-Hunter became the first Black woman elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives from Orangeburg, November 1991.

Zelda Pelzer became the first Black woman mayor of Bowman January 2001.

Silas Seabrooks became the first Black mayor of Santee in April 1972.

Sherrill Hampton became the first Black director of planning and community development in 1989.

Frank Fuller became the first Black mayor of Vance, October 1991.

Bobby Gordon became the first Black mayor of Livingston in January 1993.

Henry Dickson Sr. became the first Black elected to Orangeburg City Council in 1870. At that time, they were called city aldermen.

London Dickson became the first Black Orangeburg County Council member in 1884. At that time, they were known as county commissioners.

Liz Zimmerman Keitt became the first Black woman to be elected to City Council in 1988.

Janie Cooper became the first Black woman to be elected to County Council in January 1995.

Donnie Hilliard became the first Black county administrator in June 1993.

Harold Young became the grant administrator 1996. He is presently county administrator.

Luther Battiste III from Orangeburg became one of Columbia’s first Black city councilman in 1983. He also became the first Black president of the Richland County Bar Association and the first president of the South Carolina Trial Lawyers Association.

Vernell Wright became the first Black mayor of Vance, November 2005.

William Johnson became the first Black mayor of Holly Hill, November 2009.

Ann Johnson became the first Black woman mayor of Norway, June 2013.

Jefferson Johnson became the first Black mayor of Eutawville, December 2013.

Michael C. Butler became the first Black mayor of the City of Orangeburg, September 2013.

Glenn Miller became the first Black mayor of Branchville in 2014.

Michael Aiken became the first Black mayor of the City of Vance, November 2009.

Sidney Evering became the first Black city administrator of Orangeburg, January 2021.

Law enforcement

Edward Cain became the first Black sheriff in 1872. He served two terms. In 1874, he possessed a warrant to arrest Gov. Franklin J. Moses.

Henry Washington was mentioned as being on the police force at his death in 1883.

James Ike Hodges and Marion Harrison became Orangeburg city policemen in 1952. Harrison later on became the first Black deputy with the sheriff’s office.

Patricia Dowdy became the first Black Orangeburg policewoman in 1982.

Robert Keith became the first Black Orangeburg chief of police in March 1990.

Richard Singleton was named Department of Public Safety director in 1992.

Joseph L. Keitt became the first Black investigator for the Orangeburg Police Department in 1974 and first chief of investigation in 1988.

Joseph H. Hood became the first Black highway patrolman in February 1972.

Chris Williamson became the first Black captain of the South Carolina Highway Patrol Troop Seven in Orangeburg November 2003.

Education

J.B. Randolph became the first Black president of Claflin University in 1938.

Thomas E. Miller became the first Black president of South Carolina State University in 1896.

The Rev. Daniel M. Minus became the first Black principal of the Sterling School in 1882.

Willie J. Thompson became the first teacher to integrate the Orangeburg School system in September 1966.

Dr. Walter Tobin became the first Black superintendent of Orangeburg School District Five in December 1991 and the first superintendent of Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5 in 1997.

Joseph Rice became the first Black superintendent of Orangeburg School District Two in 1974.

Claude Terry became the first Black superintendent of Orangeburg School District One in July 1981.

David Longshore became the first Black superintendent of Orangeburg School District Three in July 1988.

Verneta Guess became the first Black female superintendent in Orangeburg County School District Six in March 1996.

Leroy Davis became the first president of South Carolina State University from Orangeburg in 1999.

Dwight McMillan became the first Black high school band director to be inducted into the South Carolina Band Director’s Hall of Fame in 2000.

Reginald R. Thomasson became the first Black college band director to be inducted into the South Carolina Band Director’s Hall of Fame in 2003.

Mammie B. Caldwell was the first Black female assistant principal in Elloree High 1983.

Medicine and health

Dr. Daniel Moorer became the first known Black doctor in Orangeburg in May 1894.

Dr. Monroe Crawford discovered Tularemia (Rabbit Fever) in 1932 and made medical history.

Dr. Lemuel Dantzler became the first Black pharmacist in the early 1900s.

Miss Florella Fordham became the first Black R.N. in the early 1900s.

Mary and William Johnson are believed to be the first parents to have triplets, two girls and a boy in 1894 (T&D Aug. 8, 1894) NOTE: Since 1894 there have been other sets born in Orangeburg County. Around 1934 Shadrack, Meshack and Abindigo Jenkins were born. In August 1952, Ora and Ronnie Shuler of Bowman became the parents of Bobbie, Tommie and Billie.

Dr. Charles Kilgore became the first Black doctor specializing in pediatrics in 1984.

Charles Williams became the first Black president and CEO of the Regional Medical Center in 2018.

Business

H.B. Thomas, Dr. Daniel Moorer, Nelson C. Nix and Alonzo G. Townsend became the first known to start an investment company January 1907.

The Zion Savings Bank became the first Black-owned bank in 1907.

Alton E. Bythewood Sr. opened the first Black funeral home in 1907.

Julia Moorer Breeland became the first Black known to operate a cosmetology school and business in the early 1900s.

known to operate a cosmetology school and business in the early 1900s. Clifton Salley was the last known “Black Smith” and died Oct. 24, 1970.

Barron Driskell became the first Black to own an automobile dealership in November 1999.

Entertainment

Rev. John W. Salley, known as “Judge Rhythm,” became the first Black disc jockey on WDIX Radio in the early 1950s. Bob Frazier came along some years later.

Eartha Kitt from North became the first Black woman recording singer and in the first in the movie business in 1953.

Beginning in 1972, The Vibrations Band became the first to continuously perform for more than 30 years. The members are Harry Palmer, Willie Lyles, Allen Johnson and Richard Reid.

Johnny Williams in 1970 became the first musician to perform with the Count Basie Band.

In the 1950s, the Rev. John W. Salley was known to be a magician performing in the Black schools of Orangeburg.

Tina Carmella Williams was crowned the first Black Princess of Roses in the South Carolina Rose Festival in 1973.

Religion

Two slaves, Sambo and Harry, applied and were granted a license to preach in 1822. Tom Hartzog received his in 1825 and Moses Zeigler in 1826. All were Methodist.

Harry, a young male, became the first known to be publicly baptized July 14, 1754.

Nancy, became the first known Black female to be baptized, July 14, 1754.

Mt. Pisgah became the first known Black Baptist church in Orangeburg in 1865. They migrated from the First Baptist Church.

Williams Chapel became the first known AME Church in 1873.

Trinity became the first known Black Methodist Church in 1866. They came from the St. Paul Methodist Church.

Saint Luke became the first known Black Presbyterian Church in 1887. They came from the First Presbyterian Church.

Military

John E. Rivers became the first veterans affairs officer in 1981.

Harold Jenkins Jr. became the first to graduate from West Point Military Academy in 1965.

William L. Thompson (son of Willie J. Thompson) became the first to enroll in the U.S. Air Force Academy June 1969 and graduated June 6, 1973.

In the future, we plan to revise and augment this list so as to widen the scope of Orangeburg’s Black heritage. Sometimes the term, “the first in modern times” is used to dissect history into the past and the present. This is primarily done to accommodate those who want to make a closer connection to our present generation.

The true history of Orangeburg County reveals that whites and Blacks began to document their heritage upon their arrival in Orangeburg in 1704. For historical reasons, the Black heritage had to be extracted so as to provide a better understanding of their role in our county.

Richard Reid is president of the Orangeburg Historical and Genealogical Society. His mission is researching Orangeburg history, with a particular emphasis on the role of African Americans in that history.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0