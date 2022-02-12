BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Rev. Harold Roland, quiet giant

As I continue my efforts to research the life of Black folks living in our great county of Orangeburg, there have truly been some remarkable stories for me to share with the people over the years. Throughout the good, bad and the ugly, the Black folks have made their mark in all aspects of this great picture.

The following article will cover the life and times of the Rev. Harold Roland. In terms of leaving a mark on the life we live, this man of God has certainly given the people of Durham, North Carolina, and Orangeburg an overview of his mission on this earth.

For anyone to be involved in pastoring for more than 50 years and to have written a total of 884 religious newspaper articles for 17 years, this is truly beyond miraculous work in acknowledging our Lord and Savior. These efforts have been accomplished by the Rev. Harold Roland.

Roland can only be seen as a “quiet giant” who gave his services to many people. That was the description given by Deacon Charlie Spell of New Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Roland was born in Elko on Nov. 24, 1907, to William and Eliza Long Roland. He was educated in the Elko school system.

After he graduated from high school in the 1920s, he earned an A.B. degree in history and political science from South Carolina State College in 1934. Then he continued his education in the ministry when he earned a master of divinity from Howard University.

Not yet satisfied, he completed further graduate studies in religious education and counseling at the University of Pennsylvania, Union Theological Seminary, Yale University and the University of Georgia.

Then, in September 1936, Roland decided to marry the love of his life, Vermelle Lorick. She was born, raised and educated in Irmo.

Roland became the principal of Macedonia High School in Blackville in the early 1940s. He also served as the pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Barnwell during this same time.

During the years of World War II, Roland was the pastor of Central Baptist Church in Charleston in 1943.

The Pittsburgh Courier Newspaper printed on Dec. 25, 1943, “S.C. Church Holds Mortgage Celebration — The Central Baptist Church recently held a mortgage burning which formally liquidated the indebtedness of the church and parsonage.

“Rev. Harold Roland, pastor, a graduate of South Carolina State College, completed his theological work at the School of Religion, Howard University in 1937 with graduate work at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pa., in 1940-1941.

"The pastor was very ably assisted by his wife, Mrs. Vermelle E. Roland. Rev. Roland accepted the pastorate of Central 21 months ago.”

After World War II, in May 1948, he was selected to be the pastor of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church in Durham, North Carolina. Fired up, energetic and ready to go, he began to serve Durham and the church community with his motivating works.

During the early 1950s, he started writing religious articles in The Carolina Times, which was a local Black newspaper started in 1921 as The Standard Advertiser. The name changed in 1927.

Beginning in 1950, Roland wrote a weekly religious newspaper article that appeared in The Carolina Times. The title of his article was “Spiritual Insight,“ by Rev. Harold Roland, pastor, Mount Gilead Baptist Church.

Roland was an outstanding speaker. The Carolina Times reported on May 10, 1952, “Rev. Harold Roland to Review ‘Spark of Life’ At Local Library — Alpha Kappa Sigma Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will climax its annual observance of May Week 1952 by sponsoring the Book Review Forum of the Stanford L. Warren Public Library. Rev. Harold Roland, pastor of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church will review.”

Plans for a new church building were announced in The Durham Sun on April 5, 1956. “Church Plans New Building at Old Site — Plans for the erection of a new church building for Mt. Gilead Church were announced today by the Rev. Harold Roland, pastor, and actual construction will begin the first of the coming week.”

The works of Roland at the Mount Gilead Baptist Church were recognized by The Durham Sun Newspaper. On May 26, 1956, the paper printed, “New Church Program Is High Point in Roland’s Ministry -- Recently the construction of a new and modern new home for the Mount Gilead Baptist congregation began and some months from now when the members move into the new building an important phase of the ministry of the Rev. Harold Roland comes to an end."

“During the past eight years, a campaign has been conducted for funds with which to provide the new building at Dowd and Gurley Streets. When completed and equipped, the new church will represent an investment of well over $100,000.

“Not all of Roland’s energies have been devoted to the new church project, important as it is. Emphasis has been placed upon evangelism and religious education. Approximately 150 converts have resulted from the evangelistic program. The present membership approximates 600 individuals.

“He gives the study of family life education as his hobby. Roland is the author of a weekly newspaper column titled ‘Spiritual Insight.’”

The Durham Sun on Sept. 17, 1958, printed an article: “In Retrospect: 10 years ago September 17, 1948, it was announced that formal installation services of the Rev. Harold Roland as pastor of the Mount Gilead Baptist Church would be held Sept. 26.”

On March 19, 1960, the shocking death of Rev. Roland’s first wife was announced in the Carolina Times: “Wife of Durham Baptist Minister Is Eulogized — Funeral services for Mrs. Vermelle Lorick Roland, wife of the pastor of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, were held in Durham at the church on Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m."

“Mrs. Roland died at her residence, at 401 Dowd Street, on Saturday afternoon, March 12. She was 51.

“A teacher at Merrick-Moore high school in Durham County for the past eight years, Mrs. Roland was stricken last November. She was confined to the hospital twice during the past four months, but at her death, she had been at home for several weeks.

“Daughter of the late Frank and Anna Lorick, Mrs. Roland was born in Irmo, S.C., on July 15, 1908. She received her early training at the public schools of Irmo and earned a high school diploma at the Allen University high school.

“She received an undergraduate degree at North Carolina College in 1950 and had completed work for a Master of Arts degree at the same institution. The degree would have been conferred in June.

“Mrs. Roland was married in September 1936 to the Rev. Harold Roland, pastor of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church.

“In addition to her eight years teaching career at Merrick-Moore which was halted by illness last fall, she had taught a total of 22 years in public schools in North and South Carolina.

“She was active in a wide range of church, school, and community activities. She was a member of the Mt. Gilead Baptist Progressive Women’s club, Missionary Circle Two, Group Two of the church, the Durham County Teachers Association, North Carolina Teachers Association, National Education Association, and Delta Sigma Theta sorority.”

Not very long after the death of his first wife, Roland and Juanita Reddish, who was living in Orangeburg at the time, made the decision to get married. The announcement was made in the Pittsburgh Courier newspaper on Aug. 6, 1960: “Reddish-Roland Engagement Announced — Rev. and Mrs. Benjamin Joseph Reddish Sr., Blackwell, S.C., announce the engagement of their daughter, Juanita Elizabeth, and Rev. Harold Roland, son of Mrs. Eliza Roland, Jamaica, N.Y., and the late W.H. Roland.

“Miss Reddish received her A.B. and M.S. degrees from the South Carolina State College. She is a member of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority.

“Rev. Mr. Roland is a graduate of the South Carolina State College and the Howard University School of Religion. A member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Rev. Mr. Roland is the pastor of Mount Gilead Baptist Church, Durham, N.C.

The wedding will take place in the early fall.”

The news of their planned marriage was indeed shocking information, especially to the members of the Mount Gilead Baptist Church and the community of Durham, North Carolina. And for those in Orangeburg, the news did not pronounce any major response to him taking on the position as pastor of New Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Months later, The Carolina Times reported on Dec. 17, 1960, the resignation of Roland: “Roland Resigns Durham Church in Surprise — The Rev. Harold Roland for the past 12 years’ pastor of the Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, of Durham, announced his resignation from the church pastorate last Sunday. It was greeted by a momentary period of stunned silence.

“Rev. Roland admitted in his letter to the church that he had reached the decision to resign only after a long period of agonizing consideration. He was active in many areas of the city’s life and was instrumental in supporting the work of the Alcoholics Anonymous organization in the city.”

In January 1961, the New Hope Baptist Association began their search for a new pastor to replace Roland.

He served Mt. Gilead Baptist Church and the City of Durham until August 1961. At that time, Roland was selected to be the pastor of the New Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Orangeburg. The Pittsburgh Courier wrote on March 18, 1961, “After serving as pastor in Durham, N.C. for the past 12 years, Rev. Harold Roland has accepted the pastorate of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Orangeburg, S.C.”

With his new wife and new position as the pastor of the New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Roland began a new life in a new location. Not long after their marriage, on Feb. 7, 1962, they were blessed with a beautiful daughter named Harriet.

A man of dynamics, Roland was invited to be the guest speaker at the 65th anniversary of St. Matthews Baptist Church in Charleston in March 1965.

In April 1966, the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Orangeburg and vicinity held its installation of officers. Roland was elected the president of the group.

A man who was loved by his former church family, Roland in August 1966 was invited back to deliver the morning message to Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. Always having a word for the people, his subject was “Sitting In the Ashes.”

On May 27, 1967, The T&D printed, “20 Sermons Published — A booklet containing 20 sermons by the Rev. Harold Roland, pastor of New Mount Zion Baptist Church of Orangeburg, has been published under the title of 'Gems from Genesis,' the book in the Bible on which all are based.

“The publishing of the booklet was in recognition of the minister’s 25 years of full-time service in church work.

“The sermons are the result of meditation during the weekly hour of prayer at his church, Mr. Roland said. He has also written a weekly sermonette for the Carolina Times in Durham, N.C., for the last 17 years.”

On Aug. 31, 1967, The T&D announced, “Chaplains’ Corps Formed At S.C. State — A Chaplain’s Corps has been organized at South Carolina State College to minister to the spiritual needs of the students enrolled during the academic year now starting.

Acting President M. Maceo Nance Jr. announced that the Reverend Harold Roland, pastor of New Mount Zion Baptist Church and an alumnus of S.C. State, was elected by the group to serve as its chairman.”

After the shooting of students on the campus of South Carolina State College on Feb. 8, 1968, Roland became a part of the Human Relations Committee in Orangeburg. He played a vital role in that situation.

Then on May 30, 1968, The T&D published, “New Mount Zion Baptist Pastor Publishes Book — A book of sermons, entitled “The Passions of the Master,” has been published by the Rev. Harold Roland, pastor of New Mount Zion Baptist Church on Dutton St., it was announced Wednesday.

“Rev. Roland has had 17 years of experience in religious journalism, beginning in 1950 when he wrote weekly sermons for three newspapers in Durham, Raleigh and Wilmington, N.C.

“He has served pastorates in North and South Carolina. One pastorate, at Durham, lasted 12 years. Other pastorates were at Barnwell, Charleston and Orangeburg, the latter being filled for seven years and five months.”

Always being a part of the NAACP, Rev. Roland held the position as the vice president in 1968.

On Jan. 4, 1970, The T&D reported, “Special Program Is Scheduled At Church Here — A special program entitled ‘A Focus on Our Senior Citizens’ will be sponsored by the Orangeburg League of Church Women United on Sunday, January 11 at St. Paul Baptist Church.

“There will be a panel of experts consisting of Harold Robinson, the Rev. Harold Roland and J.A. Lybrand.”

That was the type of pastor he was. He dedicated himself to a many public activities within the community. And he always gave 100% effort in all that he contributed to in whatever he became involved with.

Throughout the program of the Tricentennial Celebration week in April 1970, Roland participated firsthand in a many of the events that were planned by the committee.

The T&D printed on April 26, 1970: “Black Heritage Tricentennial Booklet Ready — A booklet by the Rev. Harold Roland entitled 'Tricentennial: Orangeburg County’s Black Heritage' has been published and will be available Sunday.”

The booklet was dedicated to his daughter Harriet and to his wife Juanita, whose father and paternal grandparents were born in Orangeburg County and to the unnumbered, noble Black folk who lie in unmarked places in the sod of Orangeburg County.

While Roland was serving at Mt. Zion, they witnessed an amazing sight of seeing crosses in the windows. The story of the crosses was featured on the front page of The T&D on Nov. 10, 1971: “The Crosses Of Mt. Zion — By Joyce W. Milkie of The Times and Democrat — Hundreds of people have flocked to New Mt. Zion Baptist Church since the weekend crowding the streets and filling the sidewalks of Dutton St., on which the church stands. From first dark to after midnight they come to see the fantastically beautiful ‘crosses’ that may be seen from the windows of the darkened church.

“Is it a true phenomenon with a spiritual base, or is it just the result of a light reflection, or a glass defect as some claim?

“Chester Ray, principal of the Belleville Campus of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, is a deacon of New Mt. Zion Church. He said Tuesday that he has walked through the darkened church many times and never noticed the crosses shining.

“He said he has no explanation for them, but since just before this past weekend, when some members of the church saw them for the first time, they have shone brilliantly each night.

“The Rev. Harold Roland, pastor of the church, said he has been at the church 11 years, ‘but I never saw them before.’

“Mr. Roland said he doesn’t have any comment to make at present, because he and the fathers just don’t have any idea what causes the glowing crosses. He said they don’t mind the hundreds of people coming to see them, however. ‘We’re glad to have them come into the church, for whatever reason!’

“The crosses may be seen clearly from the vestibule windows, even with the lights behind the viewer. They may not be seen adequately unless the viewer is close to the glass. They are not on the glass itself but appear to be outside the building. They look to be 20 to 30 feet high and have an enclosure around them — not exactly a circle, but a rim of some kind.

“Cynical newspapermen and photographers were impressed. Nor could they explain it any more than anyone else.

“Just a reflection! That’s all it is!’ insist some of the viewers. But they don’t explain why all windows, not just those facing a light. Nor do they explain why only recently — not right along — has the phenomena been seen. Nor do they offer an explanation of the awe in their voices — on their faces.

“Black and white, men and women, young boys and girls — all crowded into the church. Some paused briefly in a pew for a quiet prayer; most crowded and surged around the edge of the church, looking through first one window, then another. Inside the sanctuary, they were quiet — seemingly awed by the sight.

“But no matter what the reaction, none could fully explain it, nor could they just walk away and ignore it. The crosses are there.”

“Dr. Harriett Roland said when she was growing up, ‘I was around nine years old at the time of the newspaper article. I remember seeing the crosses in the window and they were always there when I would look. They were always there to me.’”

In October of 1971, the Rev. Roland was named the attendance coordinator for the Orangeburg city schools. In this capacity, he worked with administration, faculty, parents and students in promoting regular school attendance of students on the secondary level.

Then in November of 1971, Roland made the decision to retire as the pastor of New Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Under his leadership, many programs were instituted and several physical improvements were made:

The first building fund was established

The first “back-to-school” program was held

The first church library was established

The annual Vacation Bible School started

The first Boy Scouts of America unit was organized

A church roster was developed

Some of the guidelines are still being used that began under his time at the church.

On April 27, 1972, The T&D wrote an article on Roland as attendance coordinator: “Minister’s Eye On Students — The Rev. Harold Roland is a quiet unassuming man who plays a very important role in the lives of Orangeburg-Wilkinson students. Mr. Roland is the attendance coordinator for the high school.

“When asked about his job, the Rev. Roland said that he felt as if he were still performing a kind of ministry. He keeps parents aware of whether or not their child is in school and in many cases his calls and visits have kept a student from becoming a dropout. If the student has a problem, he counsels him and tries to help him find a solution.

“In many cases, problems in the home make it necessary for Rev. Roland to counsel with parents and students.”

Roland always took on a role in the religious community of Orangeburg. While at Claflin and South Carolina State, he played a vital part in the religious activities that were held on both campuses. He served as the college chaplain.

In May of 1973, Roland retired from the school district. From that point, he dedicated his time in Orangeburg to many religious activities.

One of the highest points in his life was when he went to the Holy Land and Europe. The T&D reported on Aug. 14, 1975: “Seven Tour Holy Land And Europe — Seven persons from Orangeburg recently spent three weeks in Europe and the Holy Land. They were Mesdames C.H. Ward, S.R. Staley, E.W. Howard, N.E. Hickson and the Rev. and Mrs. Harold Roland and daughter, Harriett.”

A man never forgotten for the works that he contributed, Roland was invited to speak at the former church that he pastored. He delivered a word from God at the 72nd celebration in 1980 of the founding of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church,

In March of 1981, he became the new vice president of the Orangeburg Regional Hospital Volunteer Chaplains group. This organization provided the spiritual uplifting that many patients needed in dealing with certain situations and religious guidance.

For those who remember when Black children were being killed in Atlanta in 1981, Roland played a vital role in helping to raise more than $2,000 to aid in the police investigation.

The T&D reported on March 19, 1981: “Fund-Raisers To Assist Atlanta Hunt -- The Claflin College Chapter of the NAACP and the Orangeburg Ministerial Alliance announced the total of their drive at a special program at Claflin Wednesday.

“Could it be there is a conspiracy to commit genocide against the 27 million blacks in America? asked the Rev. Harold Roland.

“'I put nothing beyond demon-possessed individuals or society,’ he added. Roland said God is calling on his people to rise up to the challenge with the philosophy of Jesus and the Bible rather than weapons.”

Roland was always a man who would speak his piece, and this situation became one of those.

In December of 1982, he made the decision to retire from the Orangeburg Regional Hospital’s chaplain’s group. He was honored along with the past president Frank Hay.

Indeed, Roland was a man of great energy and endurance. Even at the age of 80 years, he was asked to deliver the message on the 54th anniversary on July 26, 1987, for New Mount Zion Baptist Church.

Then later in October 1987, the Orangeburg Youth Council of the branch of the NAACP gave honor to the community leaders at a civil rights program. Roland was one of the honorees.

New Mount Zion Baptist Church family honored Roland again at age 87 with an appreciation banquet on Aug. 20, 1994. He served as pastor of the church from 1961 to 1971.

The Rev. Harold Roland was a man of God who lived a most dynamic life and one who conducted his works at every angle that he could. With all of the titles that were attached to his name, he truly gave this life every bit that was available to reach. From being a career minister, husband, father and a man who loved his work, one can surely say that he was indeed “a people person.”

Roland’s life came to an end on March 21, 2000, after a brief illness.

He left his wife, Mrs. Juanita Reddish Roland, and a daughter, Dr. Harriet A. Roland.

The T&D wrote on March 24, 2000, about the events of the life of the Rev. Harold Roland: “He was a career minister, counselor, chaplain and educator, as well as a recognized published author and historian."

“He was an avid historian and noted writer with publications including Tricentennial: Orangeburg County’s Black Heritage; Orangeburg’s Fight for Freedom; The Negro’s Return to the Law-Making Process in South Carolina; Passion of the Master (dedicated to the Students Killed in the 'Orangeburg Massacre'); and Gems from Genesis (a collection of sermons).”

On March 21, 2006, Mrs. Roland and her daughter Harriet posted a tribute in The T&D to give honor and praise to Roland. The title was “Sermons We See.”

With a long and fruitful life as a loving wife, mother and educator, Mrs. Juanita Roland departed our earth on Feb. 26, 2013.

After reviewing his life, it was quite obvious -- he was highly blessed and favored throughout his time on this earth. There were many, many people who crossed his path. One can only say that he must have been a man directed by God.

There are no doubts about the accomplishments of the Rev. Harold Roland; he indeed was sent by our Lord and Savior to conduct the great work that he accomplished in his lifetime. And that, the Rev. Harold Roland did.

