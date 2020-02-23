BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Orangeburg’s James L. Cain was outstanding black educator

“Although he was a young Educator, he was constantly in demand as Director of Summer Schools. He served as Director of Summer Schools in Marlboro, Darlington, Horry, Chesterfield, York, Kershaw, Richland, Anderson, Orangeburg and Williamsburg Counties.

“He was the first Negro Director of a State Summer School for Negro teachers in South Carolina, which was held at Benedict College in 1905. He served as Executive Committeeman of the Palmetto State Teachers’ Association until his health failed and in recognition of his service, he was elected a Life Member of this Committee.

“He became known as Dean of the Teaching Profession in South Carolina—a safe leader, deep and philosophic, having convictions and the courage of his convictions—a parliamentarian with few equals. His opponents as well as his friends respected his sound judgement and decisions.

“Not only was his efficient ability directed toward his Educational Profession, but he was effectively active in Church, Civic and Fraternal institutions. As a result of his leadership in the local Grand United Order of Odd Fellows Lodge in Darlington, the substantial Odd Fellows Hall at the corner of Jessamine and Pine Streets stands as a monument.