BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Orangeburg’s James L. Cain was outstanding black educator

Throughout the history of Orangeburg County, many of the blacks who were born on this rich land have over and over departed and moved on and demonstrated to the world the kind of people that our county has produced. There are numerous examples of the many accomplishments they have gone on to display and make their mark.
One example of this is James L. Cain. Cain was born in 1874 in the Fort Motte section of Orangeburg County. He was the son of Edward J. and Mitie Cain. Edward was elected the first black sheriff of Orangeburg County. He served two terms as sheriff from 1872-1876.
Sheriff Cain died from dropsy on Jan. 13, 1892, in Charleston. Edward Cain was taken back to Fort Motte and buried in an unknown location.
James departed Orangeburg and went on to become an outstanding and highly respected educator in South Carolina. The story of his accomplishments was written in The Teachers’ Bulletin that was published by the Palmetto State Teachers’ Association on April 7, 1944. In this edition, Professor J. L. Cain and the great works that he conducted were featured.
The article stated, “Professor J. L. Cain was a graduate of Claflin University and S.C.A.M. and Polytechnic School, June 1892, with an A. B. degree.
“From 1892-1900, he was the principal of Bennettsville Grade School. He built the school from a two-teacher to a four-teacher school and laid plans for a school building.
“In 1900, he came to the principalship of the Mayo Graded School, which was at that time a five-teacher school with an enrollment of 275. During the forty-three years of his principalship the school has grown to be a twenty-four teacher school with an enrollment of 1500 pupils.
“When the State Educational Department began checking the Negro schools with a view to rating them, the Commission sent out to do the checking reported that there were three High Schools, at the top. They were the Sims High School of Union, Booker Washington High School of Columbia and Mayo High School of Darlington.
“Mayo High School was placed first on the list. These three High Schools were rated Class 1 A Standard High Schools in the late twenties. Mayo High School under Professor Cain’s leadership has maintained the rating to date.
“Soon after Professor Cain took charge of Mayo the enrollment increased so that it was necessary to increase the material facilities of the school; therefore, from a five room building we now have a building of twenty-four rooms. The present modern building set the pace for Negro schools in the Pee Dee Section.
“Professor Cain’s ability and efficiency as an educator has received State-wide recognition. He was one of the five educators who organized the first Negro State Teachers’ Association, during the Charleston Exposition. He was thrice elected President of the Association and it grew strong rapidly in membership and influence under his leadership.
“Although he was a young Educator, he was constantly in demand as Director of Summer Schools. He served as Director of Summer Schools in Marlboro, Darlington, Horry, Chesterfield, York, Kershaw, Richland, Anderson, Orangeburg and Williamsburg Counties.
“He was the first Negro Director of a State Summer School for Negro teachers in South Carolina, which was held at Benedict College in 1905. He served as Executive Committeeman of the Palmetto State Teachers’ Association until his health failed and in recognition of his service, he was elected a Life Member of this Committee.
“He became known as Dean of the Teaching Profession in South Carolina—a safe leader, deep and philosophic, having convictions and the courage of his convictions—a parliamentarian with few equals. His opponents as well as his friends respected his sound judgement and decisions.
“Not only was his efficient ability directed toward his Educational Profession, but he was effectively active in Church, Civic and Fraternal institutions. As a result of his leadership in the local Grand United Order of Odd Fellows Lodge in Darlington, the substantial Odd Fellows Hall at the corner of Jessamine and Pine Streets stands as a monument.
“Five years ago his health failed, and has constantly grown worse; he has, however, stayed on the job and has kept up the standard of the Mayo High School, being strongly supported by a loyal faculty. He is now too feeble to carry this responsibility longer, although he continues to say, “I want to die in the harnesses and on the job.”
“As a fitting cap to a successful career as an educator, Claflin College, his Alma Mater, in 1941 conferred on him the honorary degree LL.D.” -- Taken from School Paper, “The Mayoite.”
In 1953, the Darlington County School Board gave great recognition to Professor James L. Cain for his outstanding contributions to education by naming Cain Elementary School in Darlington in his honor.
Richard Reid is president of the Orangeburg Historical and Genealogical Society. His mission is researching Orangeburg history, with a particular emphasis on the role of African Americans in that history.