The following article will give the readers a snapshot of the life and times of one of the first Black politicians that represented Orangeburg County after the freeing of the slaves. This period and time was the beginning of freedom for the Black people who lived in our county.

I will briefly focus on the life of one of the men who stepped into the first political arenas in this area. His name was Christian Wesley Caldwell.

Caldwell was born July 18, 1839, to Jack and Eliza Caldwell during the year of “slavery” here in Orangeburg County. His father was born in 1810 and passed in 1880. It is not known when Eliza died.

He owned a plantation and a store on Highway 176, the Old State Road not far from Highway 601. Caldwell was married twice. His first wife was Elvira. In the 1870 census, they had two children, Clarissa and Charles. It is not known when they got married or when she died.

Christian first appeared in the Orangeburg News on Oct. 28, 1871 — “Office of County Commissioners, Orangeburg County — Pursuant to Sec. 27 of the Act 'Defining the Jurisdiction and Duties of County Commissioners' Appraised Sept 25, 1868, and in accordance with amendments made thereto, the Claims against the County of Orangeburg-#235 ... C.W. Caldwell ... $50.00.”

By early 1872, Christian became involved with the political scene in Orangeburg County as a member of what was then known as the Radical Republican Party. This was the party of Abraham Lincoln that many Blacks became associated with when slavery ended in the South. He became attached and stayed with the Republican Party until his death.

On May 18, 1872, The Orangeburg News reported, “Mr. Jamison moved that a resolution be tabled on the ground that statements as called for had already been published, and the motion was carried. Sheriff Riggs, Messrs, John L. Humbert, Christian Caldwell and others also addressed the meeting, the predominant tone of which indicated an earnest desire for better times and things, politically, than we have been accustomed to for some years back.”

Then, on June 1, 1872, The Orangeburg News reported on Caldwell, “At a mass meeting of Republican citizens held at Club House, St. Matthews, on Saturday May 25th 1872, the following preamble and resolution offered by Mr. Charles H. Green were unanimously adopted.

"'Whereas — the Republicans of Orangeburg County are about to enter upon another campaign, in the heat of which it is expected that much bickering for political preferment will occur and Whereas, -- it is absolutely essential that the Republican party should be governed by its wisest counselors, in order to defeat its opponents, as well as to secure harmony, and render more available the strength of its own forces.

"'Resolved, ... That, we recognize the claims of those who enlightened us when there seemed no hope for our race. Resolved ... that this preambles and Resolutions be published in the Orangeburg News. Signed: Christian Caldwell, Chairman and F.R. McKinlay, Secretary.'”

The Orangeburg News then printed on Aug. 9, 1873, “Mr. C.W. Caldwell requests us to state, and we do state with pleasure, the he did not join the “Allies,” as we mistakenly announced in our last issue.

"Mr. Caldwell desires us further to say that he will now, and always, support the regular nominee of the Straight Republican party.”

In the election of 1874 for Orangeburg County, Caldwell posted and campaigned for the SC House of Representatives. He was beaten out by Samuel L. Duncan, W.H. Reddish (white), Shadrick Morgan, Aaron Simmons and Paul Jones.

On Feb. 26, 1876, the Orangeburg News reported, “Crime in St. Matthews -- Public Meeting of Citizen — Steps Taken For the Preservation of Public Order -- Outrages have been of such frequent occurrence in this section for the past two weeks that a meeting of the citizens was called some days ago.

"Whereas, acts of housebreaking and daring robbery, accompanied in many instances by the violent ill-treatment of the victims, are becoming so frequent in the country as to excite just apprehension with regard to the safety of our persons and property.

"The colored citizens held a separate meeting, with C.W. Caldwell as chairman and Wesley Whitmore secretary and publicly denounced all robbers and murders, expressed their readiness and willingness to co-operate with the whites in an effort to prevent further acts of crime, and do all in their power to bring offenders against the law to justice.”

Caldwell was finally elected to serve in the House of Representatives when he won a seat in 1876. While in the House, he was a part of three joint resolutions. They were:

1. A joint resolution relieving from payment of taxes for the fiscal year of 1877

2. A joint resolution to authorize the disbursement of the half-mill tax levied for the fiscal year 1876-77 for payment of past indebtness of the county of Orangeburg

3. A joint resolution to empower the county commissioners of Orangeburg County to draw their warrants upon the treasurer of said county for the funds in his hands to the credit of the county, raised by the levy of one mill for the fiscal year 1876-77 for the payment of the past indebtness of said county.

At this point in the history of Orangeburg, many of the Blacks who had just started their political careers were aligned with the Republicans in our state. The party of Lincoln had led Blacks out of slavery. Therefore, the first Black politicians from our county became members of the Republican Party.

Christian was a leader in the St. Matthews area of Orangeburg County. He led the fight against the excessive crime that was happening in that part of the county.

On April 30, 1880, The Orangeburg Democrat News posted, “The Radical County Convention — The Republican County convention, called to elect delegates to the State Convention, which met in Columbia on the 27 Of the one-hundred delegates present all were colored as two, J.H. Livingston, Sheriff, and E.A. Webster, Postmaster.

"The majority of the colored members, though many of them old teams and well broken to the harness, were a much more respectable looking set than we expected to find them, while a minority were rather seedy looking country darkies, evidently unused to such weighty responsibility.”

Christian lived in the Lewisville section of the county.

In September 1882, Caldwell was elected as the permanent chairman of the Republican Party at the convention. He also was a delegate to the state convention that was held.

Then, on Jan. 10, 1884, The T&D reported, “Married-January 3, 1884, at Summerville, S.C., by the Rev. J.A. Sasportas, C.W. Caldwell, of Orangeburg County, to Miss Ella L. Hicks, of Columbia, S.C.”

Ella became the second wife of Christian. They had other children after they got married. They were Harry Meshack, Ernest, Shadrack, Williams and Abindigo, who were the boys. The girls were Francina, Janie, Fritz and Blossom.

On March 16, 1892, The T&D reported on the birth of four children of the family. “Four At A Birth — The St. Matthews Herald, of last Saturday says: 'one night this week, Christian Caldwell, a prominent and respected colored citizen of this section, was presented by his better half with three fine boys and a girl, the girl, however, died soon after being born. Dr. W.L. Pou was in attendance, and suggested to the (un) happy father that he name them Shadrach, Meshack and Abednego. Hurrah for our side. Who says St. Matthews ain’t ahead.'”

Not long after the birth of Christian’s four children, The T%D reported on May 4, 1892, “The St. Matthews Herald says three of C.W. Caldwell’s four little ones have died. He now has but one left. It will be remembered that Caldwell’s wife some time ago gave birth to four well developed children —being born dead. The third was buried at St. Matthews Wednesday morning.”

The T&D then posted on February 5, 1896, “Brayton Republicans — The Brayton wing of the Republican party of Orangeburg County held a meeting here last Monday, which was well attended. It was resolved to reorganize the party under the rule recently sent the County Chairman, C.W. Caldwell. Several patriots were on hand, and enlightened the meeting as to the objects of the Brayton wing of the party.”

In the 1900 census, Caldwell lived in the Lyons section of Orangeburg County. He was 61 years old and married to Ellenora. Caldwell was a farmer and owned his home. At that time, the family of children included, Francena 11, Mary S. 12, Anne B. 10, Harry S. 8, Jerome F. 6, Ette B. 6, Laweign 4, Christian M. 4, Charles S. 23, and a servant James Gleaton age 19.

Then, on Dec. 29, 1900, The T&D printed an article on a fire that happened at Caldwell’s place. “A Disastrous Fire — A disastrous fire occurred on the place of C.W. Caldwell a prosperous colored farmer of the St. Matthews section on the 19th instant.

"He lost his barn with several thousand pounds of rough fodd and his stable with three horses and mules. The fire had made such headway when it was un-covered that it was impossible to save the animals.”

In 1901, the Black farmers of Orangeburg proposed to take a full hand in the Charleston Exposition. A.D. Dantzler was selected as the chairman. Caldwell was a member of the subcommittee.

As time progressed, Caldwell continued his love and commitment for the people of Calhoun and Orangeburg County. In 1911, he represented Calhoun County at the Farmer’s Association gathering that was held at the State Colored College. He served as the president of the Calhoun County farmers.

In 1913, Caldwell served as a railway postal clerk for Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.

There is very little known about the life of Christian W. Caldwell after 1913. Caldwell was a staunch and dedicated Republican in the state of South Carolina representing Orangeburg and Calhoun counties. For many years, he was the president of the party of Republicans in this section.

Even when the fall of Reconstruction happened in our state, he stayed fast to his beliefs, convictions and dedication to the Republican Party of the state.

At his death, he was in the South Carolina State Hospital in Columbia. It is not known when or why he was admitted. His death notice mentioned that he was born in 1837 and passed into eternity at the age of 84 years. Caldwell’s death was recorded on Nov. 21, 1921. He was buried at the Bethel AME Cemetery in the City of St. Matthews.

His wife Ella died as a result of her diabetes in Calhoun County on Dec. 1, 1935. Ella was also buried in the Bethel AME Cemetery. She was about 53 years of age.

Christian W. Caldwell was a man of commitment from his birth until his death. He gave the Republican Party and the people he served “all that he had.”