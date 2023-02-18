The following article will briefly display the history of the Christ the King School for Blacks that was started in Orangeburg in 1940. The school was a part of the Christ the King Catholic Colored Church of Orangeburg. This Catholic school served the community from 1940 until it closed in 1966.

From 1966 until 1998, the school operated as the Holy Trinity Catholic School of Orangeburg. The school was set up as an integrated school system that provided education to both Blacks and whites. In April 1998, the Catholic school’s mission in Orangeburg was finished.

The T&D reported on Aug. 9, 1940, “Catholics to Erect Church for Negroes —Combination Church and School Costing $25,000 to Be Located on College Avenue: Work Will Commence This Morning.”

On Oct. 19, 1940, The T&D printed, “Lay Corner Stone of New Church — The corner stone laying of the New Christ the King Church at College Avenue and Russell street, will take place Sunday afternoon. Oct 27, at 4:30. Most Rev. Emmet Michael Walsh, D.D., Catholic bishop of the diocese, of Charleston, will officiate and preach the sermon. Many of the priests of the diocese will be present.

“Many colored people from Charleston and Columbia will motor to Orangeburg to witness this religious ceremony. Catholics and non-Catholic are cordially invited to attend.

"Pupils of State College will act as ushers. The choir of Christ the King Mission will render the musical program. Mary Fordham will be the organist and has prepared a special musical program.”

Then on Oct. 29, 1940, The T&D printed, “Corner Stone for New Church —Ceremonies Held for New Catholic Church Sunday Afternoon — Sunday at 4:30 in the afternoon, corner stone laying of Christ the King church, College Avenue took place. There were present about 500 colored people of Orangeburg, Columbia and Charleston. Many of the professors of State and Claflin colleges, as well as students were present.

"Most Rev. Emmet Michael Waisn, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Charleston, officiated at the ceremonies and preached a most eloquent and impressive sermon, Rev. Michael Gearin, of the Redemptorist order of Missionaries, explained the ceremonies by means of a loud speaker, made possible through the kindness of J. Smoak, Bishop Walsh was celebrant of the Benediction service.

"A special feature of the day was the raising of the new American flag upon a 50-foot flag pole with two small boys as pages holding the flag. The choir of Christ the King sang the hymns appropriate for the ceremony.”

Then in December, an unthinkable fire destroyed the new church. On Dec. 18, 1940, The T&D reported, “New Catholic Church Is Destroyed By Fire —Apparently of Incendiary Origin: Structure Under Construction Was to Have Been Dedicated Next Sunday: Loss Around $25,000 — Fire, which Chief G.H. Fischer said apparently was of incendiary origin, completely destroyed Christ The King Catholic Church and School for Negroes, which was to have been dedicated next Sunday.

“The building is practically a total loss, the entire interior having been gutted and only portion of the brick walls remain.

“The fire occurred early yesterday morning. The alarm was turned in at 4:45 o’clock. As firemen reached the scene, the entire building was ablaze. Flames were leaping through the cellar, the first floor and the second floor. Although four streams of water were turned upon the blazing furnace, the firemen report it appeared to have but little effect. Nearby buildings were scorched by the intense heat from the flames of the burning church.

"Chief Fischer returned to the ruins yesterday morning to make an investigation. Due to unsafe condition of the walls and burned timbers, however, little was accomplished in this preliminary survey.

“Work on this building was started during the early summer and construction was being rushed with the view of completing everything by Friday, in order to have it for dedication.

"The estimated cost of this building at the time work began was $25,000. It could not be learned yesterday whether or not there was any insurance.

“In checking possible causes for this fire, Chief Fischer said yesterday the building was equipped with an automatic oil heating system. He said, however that this had been cut off and he saw no possible connection in this direction regarding any cause for the fire.

"It is understood that a night watchman had been employed at the building during progress of construction. The services of the watchman were discontinued about a week ago, it is said, as the building had advanced far enough to permit its being locked.

"Chief Fischer said yesterday his investigations had disclosed that the front door of the building was not locked at the time of the fire. It is understood that a number of angles are being investigated which may lead to a solution.

"Christ the King church and school was located on College Avenue in close proximity to State College. It was to have housed a mission which was opened here some months ago for Negro Catholics in this community. The work of the mission has been carried on at a location on North Boulevard. As soon as the dedication service had been held, it was planned to move the mission into the church and school.

"This is the second fire here in two years resulting in the burning of churches representing a loss of around $100,000.”

It was obvious that someone in the community did not want to see the mission of this church be a part of Orangeburg. The new Catholics had become dedicated to the idea of starting an organization of Black Catholics for the community.

Then on July 4, 1942, The T&D printed, “King Catholic Mission — Christ the King Catholic Mission, 169 North Boulevard, Rev. Thos. Gilhooly. Sunday morning service at 8:30 a. m., Holy Mass sermon, Novena Service. Visitors welcome. The new church of Christ the King (Treadwell St.) will be open about August 1. Special instructions given to those seeking knowledge concerning the Catholic religion.”

The T&D reported on Nov. 3, 1943, an advertisement of the school, “Colored Kindergarten — Children accepted 3 to school age. Hours, 9 to noon, Monday to Friday. Christ the King Church, Treadwell St. Rates low. Playground facilities.”

Under “News of Interest to Colored People on December 8, 1944 — Christ the King Catholic Church Rev. Thomas Gilhooly, Pastor Treadwell Street — Mass at 9 A.M. Sermons: Marks of the Church, Holiness, Catholicity and Apostolicity.”

“Special music each Sunday by Christ the King Choir. Kindergarten daily except Saturday at 9 A.M. School daily, except Saturday, at 9 A.M. Recreational grounds for the children.

"Literature, reading matter for all free. Instruction given new members on request.”

The T&D printed on Aug. 25, 1945, “New Pastors Come to City -- Announcement of Changes in Catholic Church Is Made — During the past week the Redemptorist Fathers of Orangeburg received notice of the following changes and transfer: The Rev. Edwin Shearer, pastor of Holy Trinity Catholic church for the past three years has been appointed to serve on the Mission Band at Boston, Mass., and expects to leave the city about Sept. 5.

“The Rev. Thomas Gilhooly, pastor of Christ the King Colored church, has been transferred to the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

"Expected as new pastor at Holy Trinity Catholic Church is the Rev. Joseph Rodig, formerly of St. Alphonso, Church in New York City.

"The Rev. John Walsh, who was stationed here for several years will return to continue his labors.

"Arriving also as assistant will be the Rev. John Anderson, who has labored as a missionary in Puerto Rico.

“The Rev. Vincent Watson and the Rev. Edward Donahue will remain here as assistants at Holy Trinity Catholic church.”

On Sept. 22, 1945, the school posted the following ad in The T&D. “Christ The King Kindergarten-Attention Parents, Guardians — Wanted: More Children for Kindergarten course, age 4, fine playground, rates low. Christ The King Kindergarten Treadwell St. Daily at 9 A.M.”

Then on Feb. 20, 1946, The T&D announced: “The Rev. Thos. Gilhooley, pastor of Christ the King church on Treadwell street, leaving Orangeburg Friday morning for his new pastorate at St. Alphonso’s church in Wilson, N.C.”

The school continued its growth and development when it moved off Treadwell Street to a location on Amelia Street. The T&D announced on Sept. 19, 1949, “Catholic Negro School Opened — The new Christ the King Catholic School for Negroes on Amelia Street was opened for the inspection of patrons yesterday when the Parent-Teacher council held its first meeting of the school year.

“The Quonset-type structure with a brick front was completed recently and put to use earlier this month when school opened. The principal is Sister Mary Martha.

“The school is operated by Christ the King Church, a mission church of the Holy Trinity church.”

The T&D printed on Oct. 22, 1949, “Bishop to Dedicate Christ the King School Tomorrow — The Most Rev. Emmet M. Walsh, D.D., former bishop of Charleston, now appointed co-adjustor to the Most Rev. J. A. McFadden, bishop of Youngstown, Ohio, will bless and dedicate Christ the King Catholic School 736 Amelia St. on Sunday, Oct 23, at 4 p. m.

“The ceremony is performed with special prayers and the blessing of the interior and exterior of the new building. Bishop Walsh will ask God to bless the children, their work and all those connected with the work done there.

“The school for Negroes is operated by Christ the King School. The new building was completed several months ago.”

On Feb. 16, 1950, The T&D article was on, “News of Interest to Colored People — Christ the King School will reopen its kindergarten for children next September, authorities have announced.

“In order to get an idea of enrollment, the Oblate Sisters are taking a census of prospective kindergarteners. Parents who plan to enroll their children were asked to contact the Sisters before March 1.

"The age limit will be four and one-half years, and vaccinations will be required.”

As the school continued to grow, it developed a softball team for the students to participate in sports activities. On June 21, 1950, The T&D reported, “The Panthers knocked over Christ the King Tigers 5-4.”

Then The T&D announced on Feb. 19, 1952, in the caption, “Snap Shots” -- Father John Tribull, who for more than three years has been associated with Christ the King Catholic Church, in Orangeburg, has been transferred to St. Michael’s Church in his native Baltimore, Md. Father Tribull’s new church is but a short walk from the home of his mother. He plans to leave Orangeburg Thursday.”

In the May 27, 1954, issue of Life Magazine, a section was included on the school system in Orangeburg. The magazine pictured youngsters at Mellichamp School (white) and Negro children playing at Christ The King School.

By the 1960s, Christ the King School had developed more sports activities in the school for the students to participate. On Oct. 27, 1960, The T&D reported, “Apaches Defeat Tornadoes, 20-0-The Peasley Street Apaches scalped the Christ the King Tornadoes, 20-0, Wednesday afternoon.”

As the move toward integration in the public school system was getting closer to reality, students at Christ the King School began to seek transfer to the formally all-white schools here in Orangeburg.

The T&D on Jan. 15, 1967, reported, “Christ The King Convent Has come A Long Way Since Start In 1932 — Sister Martha Wants Just One More Classroom — For forty-eight years Sister Martha has been a nun. She has been in Orangeburg for a total of thirteen years, with six years out during that time to work in other areas of study.

"The school and Convent, Christ the King Convent, is located at 710 Amelia St., N.E. The original school was opened here in 1932 with three sisters. They first held a kindergarten class in a room near the Church. The following year, parents asked that they continue on and they added a class or two and held them in the church, even using the choir loft.

“Sister Martha is a Sister Superior at the Convent, but the Sisters and their school are under the supervision of Father McConagle, and she said that their school, which has eight grades and 186 students, has many problems for him to solve.

“At present, there are six Sisters and two lay teachers. Of the six nuns here, four either hold Master’s degrees, or are working toward them. They are continually striving to increase their knowledge so they may be better teachers.

“Sister Martha said that they find the parents are delighted with this type of school. She said she feels this is because they try to combine the best scholastic training with religious training.

"The majority of the children attending the school are not from Catholic families. Only about thirty-five are Catholic, the rest are not. Sister Martha said that there are a few families now taking instruction who have become interested through the school, but there are not many.

"The school curriculum is the same as the public schools, but they do use different books. They get no assistance from the Church, Sister Martha said, so few of the children are of Catholic parentage.”

In 1966, a parish hall and catechetical center for the Holy Trinity parish was built on Riverside Drive. This marked the end of the Christ The King School for the Black children in Orangeburg.

In 1967, the Black and white parishes, Christ the King and Holy Trinity, were united into one. Christ the King School was relocated into the new center and renamed Holy Trinity in 1968.

The mission of the Catholic school in Orangeburg came to an end in 1998. On June 5, 1998, the students who attended the Holy Trinity Catholic School here packed up their pencils, notebooks and other belongings and said their goodbyes when the school was closed. The announcement of the closing was made by Father Michael Polewczak.

Over the years, Christ the King School offered many of the younger Black students in Orangeburg another opportunity to the world of education.