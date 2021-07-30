Black Cowboy Festival: Local riding group to participate

Westcott has been a rider for years.

“Well, myself and my friend Merlyn Moseley, we’ve been a part of it for almost three years. We’ve got a lot of new people that have come in the past couple of months,” Westcott said.

“The Black Cowboy Festival is sponsored by the Black Cultural Enlightenment Society, which is in Rembert, S.C., where Mr. and Mrs. Mark Meyers are the administrators of the organization. They are also the owners of Greenfield Farms where the festival is being held,” Westcott.

She said the festival, which will be held for the 23rd year, is attended by persons of all ages.

“Our main goal is to educate the public about the Black West, African-Americans participating in the development of the country, particularly in the West,” she said.

“There’s so many amazing people that I’ve learned about since doing this. Like Stagecoach Mary and Nat Love. There are going to be a couple of reenactments, and some people walking around as historical characters,” Westcott said.

“I think it’s going to be great for the public, especially for the kids to learn more about these particular people having something to do with the development of the West country,” Westcott said.

The festival will begin Friday, July 30 at 2 p.m. Tickets will be $20 for adults and $10 for children.

