Black Caucus Chairman Govan calls for 'real change'

We unequivocally hold that nonviolence in the only way forward. To protesters, we must always remain peaceful in our expression. While tensions are high, remember that your cause is just. The message of justice must be heard – any distraction that takes away from the message only hurts our people. To government officials, we must uphold the First Amendment right of the people peaceably to assemble. Provocation of otherwise peaceful protesters is unacceptable. Force should be used only as a last resort. Any inappropriate actions will only further erode trust.

In this time, we must recognize that the people are demanding real change. We believe that in South Carolina we have demonstrated real change is possible. In the aftermath of a white supremacist terror attack, we removed the Confederate flag from the state capitol. In response to Walter Scott’s shooting by a police officer, we passed a law requiring police to wear body cameras. However, more must be done. Here are three critical points that must be addressed.

We must ensure that the body camera mandate is fully funded and followed by all law enforcement agencies. We know the power of video to hold police misconduct accountable, as well as to protect police officers who uphold their duty to the people they serve. This law was a hard-fought victory for proponents of criminal justice reform, and we must ensure that the law is followed.