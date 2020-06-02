Black Caucus Chairman Govan calls for 'real change'

Following is a statement by South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus Chairman Rep. Jerry N. Govan Jr., D-Orangeburg, on protests in response to the killing of George Floyd.
----
This is a trying time in our history. Racism permeates our society, as it has for centuries. The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota is just the latest instance of racist violence taking away a black life. Before George Floyd, there was Breonna Taylor in Kentucky, Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, Eric Garner in New York, Alton Sterling in Louisiana, Sandra Bland in Texas, Tamir Rice in Ohio, Walter Scott in South Carolina, and too many more to name them all here.
The cost of racism is clear. The threat that racism poses – particularly, when racism infiltrates the hearts of police officers – has been known to black people for centuries. Across the country, people are angry. We should all be outraged. Now, we must use our righteous outrage to build a better world.
We unequivocally condemn violence and destruction in all its forms. Rioting and looting, as we saw in South Carolina, must be prevented and those responsible must be held accountable under the law. The fact that police officers in Columbia were injured while restoring order is a disgrace, and we pray they have a speedy recovery.
Let me be clear: these rioters represent just a few bad apples in overwhelmingly peaceful demonstrations. Many of those apprehended do not live in the communities they tried to destroy. Similarly, we believe that racist police officers represent just a few bad apples in law enforcement organizations. The difference here is that we have measures in place to swiftly hold criminals accountable. People are losing their trust in the system because they see bad police officers go unaccountable, time and again.
We unequivocally hold that nonviolence in the only way forward. To protesters, we must always remain peaceful in our expression. While tensions are high, remember that your cause is just. The message of justice must be heard – any distraction that takes away from the message only hurts our people. To government officials, we must uphold the First Amendment right of the people peaceably to assemble. Provocation of otherwise peaceful protesters is unacceptable. Force should be used only as a last resort. Any inappropriate actions will only further erode trust.
In this time, we must recognize that the people are demanding real change. We believe that in South Carolina we have demonstrated real change is possible. In the aftermath of a white supremacist terror attack, we removed the Confederate flag from the state capitol. In response to Walter Scott’s shooting by a police officer, we passed a law requiring police to wear body cameras. However, more must be done. Here are three critical points that must be addressed.
We must ensure that the body camera mandate is fully funded and followed by all law enforcement agencies. We know the power of video to hold police misconduct accountable, as well as to protect police officers who uphold their duty to the people they serve. This law was a hard-fought victory for proponents of criminal justice reform, and we must ensure that the law is followed.
We must finally pass a hate crimes bill. Violent bigots must be punished, and it must be a priority of the law to do so. South Carolina is one of just four states without a hate crimes statute. We have legislation that is ready to be turned into law, H. 3063, sponsored by Rep. Wendell Gilliard after the tragedy at Mother Emanuel in the community he serves. Those who assault, intimidate, or threaten a person because of race, religion, color, sex, age, national origin, sexual orientation, or homelessness must be held accountable. The bill should be immediately recalled and passed at the next legislative session.
We must take a close look at police and law enforcement practices to bring needed reforms to ensure the rights of all citizens are protected. We must review training guidelines; for example, Sen. Margie Bright Matthews filed a bill to require psychological testing and certification of all law enforcement candidates. We must stop racial profiling. We must review use of force standards. We must hold bad police officers accountable and ensure that a police officer fired for misconduct cannot simply become a police officer in another town down the road. Oversight is critical, and community policing – where members of the community are engaged in meaningful decision-making, implementation, and evaluation of police policies, practices, and priorities – must be adopted in jurisdictions across South Carolina.
These are just a few ideas, and we must ensure that this conversation continues. That is why we hereby ask Gov. McMaster to establish a commission on reforming police and law enforcement practices. This commission can be modeled after accelerateSC and should be comprised of a diverse group of South Carolinians; the young people and activists who are the heart of the protest movement must be included. The recommendations of this committee should provide a roadmap for reform.
We understand that no words can match how people feel during this time. We understand that these reforms, if adopted, will not solve every problem at once. Systemic change takes time and all people of goodwill must be ready to engage in work that will be counted not by days, but by years. As elected leaders in South Carolina, the time as has come for all of us – black and white – to stand up for justice and begin the long process of reform.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.