Bimbo USA announces national recycling program

As an added incentive, for every pound of packaging waste sent to TerraCycle through the Bimbo Bakeries USA Bag Recycling Program, collectors earn points that can be used for charitable gifts or converted to cash and donated to non-profit organizations of their choice.

“Because plastic bags, like those used in our packaging, are not recyclable today through household recycling streams, most end up in landfills. Expanding our partnership with TerraCycle enables consumers across the country to easily recycle our plastic bags from their own homes at no charge,” said Fred Penny, president of Bimbo Bakeries USA. “This was an important, immediate action for our company as we work toward our commitment of 100% sustainable packaging by 2025. As the first and only baking company to partner with TerraCycle, we have already recycled more than 5 million pounds of waste and look forward to enabling consumers to divert more millions of pounds of plastic from landfills.”