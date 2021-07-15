Bill Connor receives Order of the Palmetto

COLUMBIA – S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest award, to Col. William Mellard “Bill” Connor V, a retired U.S. Army Infantry officer and former senior representative of U.S. Army North to South Carolina, during ceremonies at the S.C. Statehouse on July 8.
Following a lengthy nomination and approval process, which included letters of recommendation from U.S. Congressmen Joe Wilson and Jeff Duncan, Connor received the award based on his distinguished service to both the state and nation.
“This is an award that cannot be bought nor applied for,” McMaster said. “This is reserved for those who statewide, nationally or beyond have distinguished themselves in service to the people of South Carolina. Bill Connor is one of those people.”
McMaster added: “This speaks to a strong Judeo-Christian tradition and a strong military tradition [here in S.C.]. Combine those two traditions with the people who came here from all over, and over the centuries having faced every obstacle known to man in a place that is paradise, and you end up with some real talent. That’s what we have, and Bill Connor’s life reflects everything that I’ve just said.”
An attorney and career Army officer, Connor is a former light infantry commander and Ranger training company commander who, among other posts and multiple overseas deployments, later served as the senior U.S. military adviser in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. Prior to his 2020 retirement from the U.S. Army Reserve (Connor served in the regular Army, the S.C. Army National Guard and the Army Reserve), he served as the emergency preparedness liaison officer for South Carolina. As such, Connor was the ranking representative of Army North for the Palmetto State.
Connor was also recently elected to The Citadel’s Board of Visitors. He is a graduate of The Citadel as well as the University of South Carolina School of Law, and he is a distinguished graduate of the U.S. Army War College.
In 2019, Connor was elected chair of the National Security Task Force, one of 10 mission-specific task forces (subcommittees) that make up the gubernatorially established S.C. Floodwater Commission.
McMaster presented the award “on behalf of 5.2 million South Carolinians,” he said.
Accepting the award, Connor said, “I want to first thank God, my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” before recognizing and thanking those present.
Attending the ceremony in the historic foyer adjacent to Governor’s Office were Connor’s wife Dr. Susan Connor, two of their three children and other family members; Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general of S.C.; Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, recently named National Sheriff of the Year; Col. Steven B. Vitali and Col. W. Thomas Smith Jr. (both of whom serve on the executive team of the National Security Task Force); Col. Kevin Shwedo, SCDMV executive director; members of The Citadel’s Board of Visitors; members of Connor’s law firm staff; and nominator and fellow graduate of The Citadel Frank Barron.
Officially, the Order of the Palmetto is S.C.’s highest civilian honor [highest state award overall] presented “in recognition of a lifetime of extraordinary achievement, service and contributions on a national or statewide scale.”