Bill Connor receives Order of the Palmetto

COLUMBIA – S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest award, to Col. William Mellard “Bill” Connor V, a retired U.S. Army Infantry officer and former senior representative of U.S. Army North to South Carolina, during ceremonies at the S.C. Statehouse on July 8.

Following a lengthy nomination and approval process, which included letters of recommendation from U.S. Congressmen Joe Wilson and Jeff Duncan, Connor received the award based on his distinguished service to both the state and nation.

“This is an award that cannot be bought nor applied for,” McMaster said. “This is reserved for those who statewide, nationally or beyond have distinguished themselves in service to the people of South Carolina. Bill Connor is one of those people.”

McMaster added: “This speaks to a strong Judeo-Christian tradition and a strong military tradition [here in S.C.]. Combine those two traditions with the people who came here from all over, and over the centuries having faced every obstacle known to man in a place that is paradise, and you end up with some real talent. That’s what we have, and Bill Connor’s life reflects everything that I’ve just said.”