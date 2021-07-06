Bill Connor named to Citadel Board of Visitors

Colonel William M. (Bill) Connor, V, USA (Ret.), ’90, will join The Citadel Board of Visitors as its newest member on July 1, 2021. Connor is a retired Army officer, an attorney and the owner/founder of Bill Connor Law Firm LLC, headquartered in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

For over 30 years, Connor served as an Infantry officer in the U.S. Army, then South Carolina National Guard, and then Army Reserve, beginning after graduating from The Citadel in 1990. He deployed to the Central Command Area multiple times, including service as the senior U.S. military advisor to Afghan National Security Forces in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. Connor’s decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Ranger tab and Combat Infantryman’s Badge.

Connor currently serves as chairman of the South Carolina Floodwater Commission’s National Security Task Force. He has also served as chairman of the board for Orangeburg Christian Academy and chairman of the Republican Party’s 6th Congressional District, among multiple club presidencies and board memberships. In addition to a B.A. in history from The Citadel, Connor graduated from the U.S. Army War College in 2018 as a Distinguished Graduate with a master of science in strategic studies. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of South Carolina in 2005.