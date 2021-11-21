Big7 Association holds scholarship, awards banquet

The Big7 Association held their 27th annual Scholarship and Awards Banquet on Feb. 27 virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was their first-ever event held via the internet as they felt it was important to do so despite being in the midst of one of the worst pandemics to date. They said they were trying to set an example for the students that they sponsored that there will be times when things are difficult but that does not mean it is time to give up. Their education is too important for the Big7 to give up on.

The association thanks all those who supported them with donations as well as those who went online to watch the banquet video via their website at www.big7association.org They also thank the sponsors who brought ads, funded a scholarship or just gave a donation. The students received a total of $14,500 in scholarships and they are as follows. Khaleef Brown, Maya Peeples, Olivia Shuler, Dennis Perry, Simone Sinclair, Zi’Kaya Crumley, Isiah Williams and Alexandria Newberry are the Barnwell High School scholarship winners. Immanuel Kenner, Nyanja Prince and Jahrian Cutherson are the Williston High School winners. Jada Smalls is the winner from Blackville-Hilda High school, and Kalia Glover from Denmark-Olar High School, Lashaudra Robinson from Bamberg-Ehrhardt and Jaide Youmans from Allendale Fairfax High school all were scholarship winners too. L&A Entertainment Duo (Alicia Gaines and Lakonda Bing) received the Education Award, Maurice Austin received the Community Award and Enterick Lee received the Business Award. William Guinyard and Thomas Owens received the Lifetime Achievement awards for their continuous support to the Big7 Assocaition. The Humanitarian Award went to Dr. Michael Addison for supporting the Big7 as they attempted to get COVID-19 testing started in Barnwell County. Even before the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control got around to Barnwell County, Dr. Addison had already been in the area and surrounding communities doing COVID-19 testing. The Big7 Association, along with state Rep. Lonnie Hosey, was concerned about getting testing as soon as possible, and Addison did an excellent job of working with them. In their opinion, this made him and his staff worthy of the Humanitarian Award.

Addison also served as keynote speaker for the evening and shared some much needed information on the coronavirus, health and the youth. Steven Brown, CEO of DIG, also made a presentation to the students on some particular tips for success. Special thanks to Belinda Parker, Donna Wesby, Terence Young, K. JoyAnn Jamison, Alicia Gaines, Lakonda Bing, Dion Washington ( videographer ), Gary Meadows ( Meadowsmedia.com ) and Rochella Manuel for their participation. The Big7 Association loves their mission, which is “One helping one to uplift all” and they ask everyone for their continued support by purchasing access to the 27th annual Scholarship video for a minimum donation of $5 or more. Download the video and see the youth express themselves about their school and majors. You can become a scholarship partner at whatever level is comfortable to you also. Just log on to www.big7association.org. Contact them at davidkenner@big7association.org. You can make a donation via the website, cash app at $big7association or mail to P.O. Box 722, Barnwell. SC 29812.

