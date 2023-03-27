Sunday night’s storms brought large hail to Calhoun County, according to the National Weather Service.

Quarter-sized hail was reported near the intersection of Horsefeathers Lane and Big Beaver Creek Road, five miles southeast of Sandy Run, according to a Twitter post cited by the NWS.

The hail was reported at about 11:30 p.m.

The NWS is forecasting Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature near 73. There will be increasing cloudiness and a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Tuesday’s low will be near 48.

Wednesday’s high is forecast to reach 65, with temperatures gradually increasing through the week.