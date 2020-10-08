Big fish (and a whole lot more) in Santee Cooper Country

For decades, lakes Marion and Moultrie have been the mainstays of this region’s thriving nature-based tourism economy.
That used to mean fishing, fishing and more fishing (and it still does), but these days, there’s more to experience in Santee Cooper Country.
You could say it all started with Tiny Lund. When the well-known race car driver, angler, sportsman, fish camp owner and all-around raconteur pulled a whopping 55-pound striped bass out of Lake Moultrie in 1963, someone snapped a photo, sporting journalists reported it, and recreational anglers around the region and across the U.S. sat up and took notice. From there, the race was on.
The black-and-white image commemorating Lund’s famous catch still hangs in a prominent spot at the Santee Cooper Country visitors center on S.C. Highway 6 in the Town of Santee. Lund’s state record would stand for 30 years, eventually being broken long after hatchery-reared striper populations were established in Piedmont lakes like Hartwell, Thurmond and Russell by S.C. Department of Natural Resources biologists in the 1960s and ‘70s.
In fact, the current state record striped bass of 63 pounds came out of Lake Russell and was caught by an angler who broke his own previous record – a 59-pound, 8-ounce monster out of Lake Hartwell. But in 1963, thanks to Lund’s lucky catch, striped bass and the Santee Cooper lakes were inextricably linked in the public’s imagination.
The photo is a testament to the marketing power a single image can have. In truth the lakes, and the region, were already gaining a well-deserved reputation regionally as a “Sportsman’s Paradise” by the early ‘60s, as well as being a popular vacation spot for thousands of South Carolina families.
Lund himself owned and operated a popular “fish camp” on the shores of Lake Moultrie when he wasn’t blasting around the track at Daytona or Darlington. But after that famous photo of Lund holding up his 55-pounder went out across the U.S. on the wire services, things hit another gear, and tourism, particularly of the outdoor variety, has been a major part of this region’s economy ever since.
The modern-day equivalent of the PR goldmine a photo like that can bring might just be the boost provided by a top-25 finish on the “bucket list” of a major fishing publication. Bassmaster magazine and www.Bassmaster.com are read by hundreds of thousands of fishing enthusiasts. The inclusion of the Santee Cooper lakes in their “Top 25 Lakes of the Decade” list will provide a real boost when it comes to attracting visitors, according to Santee Cooper Country Executive Director Jane Powell, as will the lakes being featured in a Bassmaster Elite Series tournament in October.
“Oh, it absolutely does,” Powell said. “It highlights the beauty of our natural area and it highlights the types of fish that we have in the lakes. When these guys come in and they catch these bass, and they promote it – because they have such a fantastic following, you get all that marketing boost from people seeing that on TV. People are able to see the cypress trees and the natural beauty that we have. And it helps our lakes by encouraging the people who are watching to want to come here and catch that fish.”
Santee Cooper Country provides visitors with a wealth of options for family fun in the outdoors, everything from golf outings and water parks to museums and fine dining, but it’s no secret that fishing on lakes Marion and Moultrie have been a mainstay for tourism in the region since they were constructed in the late 1930s. “Going to Santee” to camp, fish or perhaps stay the week in a rustic lakeside cottage has long been a beloved tradition for South Carolina families.
The S.C. Department of Natural Resources Freshwater Fisheries Section works hard to maintain all of the lakes’ popular fisheries. Now, once again, the word about Santee-Cooper Country is going nationwide, thanks to that coveted “Top Fishing Lake in the U.S.” designation. It’s also a reflection of the lakes’ continued popularity as a perennial stop on the Bassmaster Elite Series tournament trail and a popular location for BASS Nation amateur tournaments.
Tournaments – and the attention and nationwide media interest that comes with them – help drive an estimated $415 million in annual visitor spending in the Santee Cooper Country tourism region and the approximately 3,500 tourism-related jobs that come with it. For an organization like Santee Cooper Country, all those live feeds of professional anglers hauling in big bass against the scenic backdrops so common on lakes Marion and Moultrie are like money in the bank.
These days, a family vacation to Santee Cooper Country is just as likely to include other outdoor adventures as well. Interest in hiking, paddling, bird watching and other “nature-based” activities, as well as “history-based” travel, has grown tremendously in the last few decades, and the many assets the region brings to the table for those pursuits have left it well-positioned as a tourism destination with a broad-based appeal for outdoor adventure travelers of all skill levels.
“Fishing is our number one attraction, that’s always been true, and it still is,” said Powell, “but with 170,000 acres of waterways, recreational boating is also a major draw, as well as bird watching, hiking, golfing (13 courses open year-round are within a 45 minute drive of Santee) and camping.”
