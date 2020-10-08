Big fish (and a whole lot more) in Santee Cooper Country

The photo is a testament to the marketing power a single image can have. In truth the lakes, and the region, were already gaining a well-deserved reputation regionally as a “Sportsman’s Paradise” by the early ‘60s, as well as being a popular vacation spot for thousands of South Carolina families.

Lund himself owned and operated a popular “fish camp” on the shores of Lake Moultrie when he wasn’t blasting around the track at Daytona or Darlington. But after that famous photo of Lund holding up his 55-pounder went out across the U.S. on the wire services, things hit another gear, and tourism, particularly of the outdoor variety, has been a major part of this region’s economy ever since.

The modern-day equivalent of the PR goldmine a photo like that can bring might just be the boost provided by a top-25 finish on the “bucket list” of a major fishing publication. Bassmaster magazine and www.Bassmaster.com are read by hundreds of thousands of fishing enthusiasts. The inclusion of the Santee Cooper lakes in their “Top 25 Lakes of the Decade” list will provide a real boost when it comes to attracting visitors, according to Santee Cooper Country Executive Director Jane Powell, as will the lakes being featured in a Bassmaster Elite Series tournament in October.