EHRHARDT – The streets of Ehrhardt were shut down on Saturday, Aug. 26, for the first time in four years for the annual Hunter’s Festival.

It was decided by Mayor Gene Sease, the Schuetzenfest chairman; Teresa Smith, co-chair; April Campbell, show producer, and Pansy Clayton, entertainment director, that the small town of Ehrhardt would have an All-Star Country Music Festival to celebrate and honor some of the local talent in Bamberg County.

The festival honored “American Idol” Top 8 winner for 2023 Warren Peay and 2018 Top 20 winner Brandon Elder, who came all the way from Arab, Alabama.

The headliners were Lenny Cooper, the Mud Digger from West Columbia, owner of the Skyline Club; David Cooler, Bamberg’s own local star and two-time winner of the CMA awards of the Carolinas, known as The Dog Hunting Man; Cody Webb, Nashville singer and songwriter, originally from Ridge Spring and Britan Cox from Nashville, who sang a song he wrote called “Somewhere South Carolina” about his visit to the Rentz Horse Farm near Ehrhardt.

Other entertainers were Studio Z, a group of young dancers who included the town’s own Braylyn Ackerman. They put on a great dance show with several outfit changes and a solo from Braylyn.

To kick off the festival, Tenna Marie Kinard Benton sang the National Anthem and, with all hands on hearts, it was spectacular. Larry Schumard from Fairfax flew around the town with an American flag for all to see during the evening.

Sharon Carter had her booth set up near the old Depot. Early in the evening, the people started coming in, even though it proved to be hot as blazes.

Elizabeth Varn sang “I Hope You Dance,” accompanied by Coley Williams on guitar. Young 12-year-old Rylan Thomas of Barnwell sang several songs and sounded fabulous. Coley Williams did his set of music tunes.

At 4 p.m., Sease opened with a short speech and dedication to his father Hallman Sease, a prominent town citizen who passed away. He also introduced his mother, Eunice Sease, who was chairman of the festival for the last 12 years. She’s been involved with the festival since it began in 1976.