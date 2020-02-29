Biden wins in landslide in S.C.; Steyer drops out of race

COLUMBIA — Joe Biden scored a thundering victory Saturday in South Carolina's Democratic primary on the strength of African American support, a win so decisive that it could push other moderates to exit the race and blunt the rise of progressive rival Bernie Sanders.

Biden's win came at a perilous moment in his 2020 bid as he needed an emphatic rebound after underwhelming performances this month in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. The race now pivots to the 14 states from Maine to California that vote on Tuesday in what effect will be a national primary.

"We are very much alive," Biden declared at an exuberant post-election rally. "For all of you who have been knocked down, counted out, left behind -- this is your campaign."

Sanders claimed a distant second place, a loss that gave a momentary respite to anxious Democrats who feared that the democratic socialist would finish February with four consecutive top finishes that would make it difficult for anyone to overtake him.

The Associated Press declared Biden the winner just after the polls closed in South Carolina. The AP based the call on data from AP VoteCast, a survey of the electorate conducted for the AP by NORC at the University of Chicago. The survey showed a convincing win for Biden.