T&D Region residents should expect to see more of the Democratic presidential candidates and their campaign surrogates over the next six weeks.
As the Feb. 29 Democratic primary approaches, candidates will increase the number of campaign events in South Carolina, with Orangeburg a popular stop.
The first surge of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates will be during Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in Orangeburg.
Former Vice President Joe Biden and candidate Tom Steyer will be in Orangeburg on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
Biden will be hosting a campaign event Saturday afternoon, and Steyer will be attending the Orangeburg Branch NAACP Rally and speaking at the Premiere.
Biden’s event is to take place in Orangeburg, with more details regarding the visit to be available later in the week.
The former VP’s campaign held an event at Claflin University on Wednesday. Biden campaign surrogate Symone Sanders spoke to students as a part of a bus tour that made stops across South Carolina.
Steyer’s visit is one of the many stops along his “People Over Profits” bus tour of the Carolinas. Steyer will be hosting events in Charlotte, N.C., and several ocities in South Carolina.
Steyer will appear at the Premiere at 1235 Five Chop Road at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Democratic candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign will also be present during the NAACP rally. A surrogate women’s group will be in attendance.
Biden, Steyer and Warren participated in the Democratic National Committee's presidential debate on Tuesday.
Biden is polling at 36%, which leads all candidates, according to the latest FOX News poll for South Carolina. Steyer is second at 15%, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders at 14% and Warren at 10%.
Since 2019, many of the Democratic candidates have visited Orangeburg.
Current candidates Pete Buttigieg, Deval Patrick, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar and John Delaney, along with Warren, Sanders and Biden have held or attended campaign events in Orangeburg.
Other candidates visited Orangeburg, but they have since suspended their campaigns.
