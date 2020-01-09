Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign has launched a "South Carolina Soul of the Nation" bus tour that will make stops in Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties.
Biden’s campaign surrogates will tour the state from Wednesday, Jan. 15, to Saturday, Jan. 18.
"The tour will demonstrate Joe's ability to bring people together at a time when the stakes could not be higher," said Kendall Corley, South Carolina state director of the Biden for President campaign.
"We've pulled together a group of surrogates who know Joe better than anyone and are committed to campaigning in every region of the state, no matter how big or small, in order to make Donald Trump a one-term president," Corley said.
The tour will include appearances from surrogates who will campaign on behalf of the former United States vice president.
Featured on the tour will be Valerie Biden Owens, Biden's sister and longtime advisor; Louisiana Congressman Cedric Richmond, Biden for President national campaign co-chairman; Randall L. Woodfin, mayor of Birmingham, Alabama; actor Sean Patrick Thomas; Biden for President Senior Advisor Symone Sanders; and former Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan, Biden for President surrogates director.
Sanders will visit Claflin University for a roundtable discussion from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, in the university's cafeteria located at 400 Magnolia St. in Orangeburg.
She will be talking to voters about the Biden for President campaign and the upcoming election.
The public is invited and can sign up for the event online at mobilize.us/joebidensc/event/192534/.
Later that day, the campaign will also visit Voorhees College in Denmark for a student town hall from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. at Massachusetts Hall located at 151 Academic Circle in Denmark.
The public is invited to the town hall, where they can meet other campaign members and talk about the upcoming election. Individuals can sign up online at mobilize.us/joebidensc/event/192567/.
Key state endorsers will be also be participating in the bus tour and include state Sen. Marlon Kimpson, state Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, state Rep. Bill Clyburn, Swansea Mayor Jerald Sanders and former Richland County Council Chairperson Bernice Scott.
On Friday, Jan. 17, Woodfin, Thomas, Owens, Symone Sanders and Jerald Sanders will gather for a meet and greet to be held from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church at 505 S Church St. in Swansea. The event will be hosted by Democratic political strategist Antjuan Seawright.
Individuals can sign up for the event at mobilize.us/joebidensc/event/195492/.
The tour will also make stop in St. Matthews on Saturday, Jan. 18, when Owens and Symone Sanders will hold a discussion with voters from 1 to 2 p.m. at Town and Country Restaurant at 1636 Bridge St. in St. Matthews.
Individuals can sign up for the event at mobilize.us/joebidensc/event/195477/.
